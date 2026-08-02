This Planet Fitness Member’s Account Shows Two Different Genders on Two Different Platforms — and the Internet Exploded

A Planet Fitness member has sparked debate online. They claimed the gym changed the gender listed on part of her account without notifying them. The video gained widespread attention after an X aggregator accounts reshared it.

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Commenters split over whether the issue reflected a technical error, a policy change, or something else.

Planet Fitness just changed a woman’s gender on her account without telling her.

She’s a biological female who years ago registered as “non-binary.” App still shows the delusion.



Website? They quietly flipped her to male.

She’s still using the women’s locker room for her own… pic.twitter.com/SxPP2KeXRx — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 31, 2026

In the video, the creator records themselves while demonstrating what they describe as a discrepancy between Planet Fitness' mobile app and its website. They say they originally selected “Non-Binary” when creating her account but later noticed the website listed her gender as “Male.” They also revealed the mobile app still displays “Non-Binary.”

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The clip circulated widely after X account @HistorianUSA1 reposted it and had gained 26,000 views and 336 likes, at the time of publication. The Daily Dot could not locate the video’s original upload before it spread across X.

The video itself does not explain why the two platforms display different information. Planet Fitness has not publicly addressed the clip or confirmed whether the discrepancy resulted from a software bug, an account update, or another technical issue.

The video quickly spread across X, where users debated what the apparent mismatch could mean. Some commenters suggested the issue reflected inconsistent account syncing between the website and mobile app.

Others questioned whether Planet Fitness intentionally changed account information. Those claims remain unverified. A commenter questioned, “If you were born a woman, why would they put you as a male? What is your drivers license say?”

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“So why isn't she using the nonbinary locker room?” another asked.

The discussion also broadened into conversations about gender identity policies at gyms, with many commenters focusing on locker room access, account settings, and company policy rather than the original technical discrepancy.

A commenter wrote, “By her thinking nonbinary means not a man or a woman. So by that logic she doesn’t belong in either or since she is ‘neither’ then either should be ok. But no she wants to go in the women’s room because she knows she’s a woman.”

Another wrote, “Really is the height of privilege to have no problems in life except your fictional "gender" games.” A third user wrote, “I was days away from joining Planet Fitness when I found out they allow biological MEN in women’s locker rooms! I walked away! Ladies…. JUST SAY NO!!!!!!”

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The repost also attracted numerous comments attacking transgender and non-binary people, including personal insults and slurs that The Daily Dot is not reproducing here.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the creator's claims or determine what caused the different gender labels shown in the video.