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Moviegoer Said a Baby Cried Through Quiet Emotional Scenes of Spider-Man: Brand New Day for Almost the Entire Runtime — the Comments Are Not Sympathetic

6:31 AM CDT on August 3, 2026

Redditor says babies shouldn’t be at movie theaters.

Redditor says babies shouldn’t be at movie theaters.

|Referenced from: Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko/Sarah Chai

A post in r/mildlyinfuriating described a moviegoer's experience sitting near a crying baby during a screening of the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie. The poster wrote that the baby began crying, cooing, and babbling loudly about twenty minutes into the movie, continuing for about ten minutes, the poster wrote, before a parent took the child out.

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According to the post, this happened multiple times throughout the runtime. The parent would return with the baby a few minutes later, the baby would start crying again, and the parent would step out once more, a cycle the poster said continued "pretty much the entire movie." The baby would sometimes begin to cry specifically during quieter, more emotional scenes, ruining the experience for all the attendees.

The poster said they sympathized with parents in that situation but suggested those whose children were not comfortable in loud settings might be better off staying in the lobby rather than repeatedly returning to their seats.

The post did not name the specific theater chain or location, and they did not say whether they or anyone nearby raised the issue with theater staff during the screening.

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Several replies argued that babies should not be brought to theatrical screenings at all. One commenter wrote, "Babies don't belong in movie theatres. Not only is it rude as hell to everyone around you who paid to watch a movie and are instead having to listen to a loud baby, but it's also s--tty and loud for the baby too. If you can't find a babysitter, don't go out to the movie theatre."

Others focused specifically on the volume of modern theater sound systems and its effect on infants. One person wrote, "The movies are loud for my ears, I can't imagine a baby's. Horrible parenting."

Another raised a related concern about hearing damage in infants exposed to loud events. They wrote, "The amount of babies I see at loud events without any sort of hearing protection is honestly so sad. Permanent hearing loss before they even have a chance."

One reply took a lighter tone, referencing an old classroom saying about crying babies in theaters. They wrote, "To quote my theater teacher: Crying children, like good intentions, should be carried out."

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This article is based on a post shared in r/mildlyinfuriating on Reddit. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described, the theater's identity or location, or the specific film screening referenced.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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