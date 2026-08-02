From DoorDash to Airbnb: People Are Sharing the Brands They’ll Never Spend Money With Again, and the List Is Brutal

The thread, posted to r/AskReddit by u/FriendlytoNature, attracted more than 4,000 comments as Redditors shared the brands they no longer trust. Some named major corporations, while others called out local businesses. Some celebrated companies they had personally stopped supporting.

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Reddit users reveal the companies they refuse to support

The highest-rated response came from a former smoker who wrote, “I quit smoking so Marlboro lost my business hopefully forever.” Many commenters congratulated the user instead of criticizing the company. “Good for you man,” one reply read. Other responses focused on frustrating customer experiences.

One Redditor accused Safelite of filing a lawsuit after one of its technicians suffered an injury while working at their home. The commenter claimed they provided first aid and took the worker to the emergency room before receiving legal papers weeks later.

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“Safelite was suing me for workers comp,” the user wrote. “Scumbags.” Several replies expressed disbelief. One commenter responded, “That’s heinous. They have insurance for a reason and shouldn’t be going near you.”

DoorDash also drew criticism throughout the thread. One user claimed a driver stole their order and said the company refused compensation.

Others complained about high delivery fees and higher menu prices. One commenter argued that ordering directly from restaurants often costs much less.

Another Redditor criticized Airbnb. “The scourge of hosts expecting guests to do all the household chores and even wash the bedding!” they wrote. “I’m not paying you for the luxury of cleaning your home.”

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Replies echoed that frustration. One commenter questioned why guests still pay cleaning fees after completing extensive checkout chores. Another former vacation rental cleaner claimed property owners often keep much of those fees instead of paying cleaning crews.

Verizon, Panera, Taylor Farms, and Spectrum also appeared repeatedly Several brands appeared multiple times throughout the discussion. One Redditor said Verizon gradually reduced discounts before increasing monthly prices despite earlier promises.

Another user claimed their bill changed almost every month despite keeping the same service plan. Panera Bread also drew complaints from longtime customers.

One commenter said the restaurant once served “amazing” food but now tastes like “the worst food at a regional airport.”

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Another joked that Panera changed from “upscale hospital food” into simply “hospital food.”

Taylor Farms also surfaced repeatedly. One commenter simply named the company.

Another user urged shoppers to avoid several private-label salad brands that the commenter claimed source products from Taylor Farms, including Walmart’s Marketside, Target’s Good & Gather, Aldi’s Little Salad Bar, Whole Foods’ 365, Kroger’s Simple Truth, Publix GreenWise, and Safeway’s O Organics.

Spectrum also received criticism. One Redditor called the internet provider “pieces of sh--.”

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Another replied that the company often operates in areas with few alternative providers.

The Reddit thread highlighted how quickly everyday frustrations can turn into permanent brand boycotts. The claims came from individual users and remain unverified by The Daily Dot.