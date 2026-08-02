‘Let’s See the List’: A Divorce Party TikTok Has Gone Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

A TikTok video posted by @abbeywellman showed a divorce party and was later reposted to Reddit's r/TikTokCringe. Below it, viewers questioned whether it lived up to its premise. The one-minute, four-second video opens with on-screen text that reads: "POV: you're reading the 10 worst things my ex-husband did during our marriage at my divorce party."

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But instead of clearly showing the list, the camera focused primarily on partygoers inside what appeared to be a pub or restaurant. Guests are seen reacting with surprise, laughter and disbelief while looking at a display that is largely unreadable to viewers.

The attendees are seen taking turns reading the list as the creator frames the moment as one of the highlights of the celebration, but the actual contents are obscure.

The video was reposted to Reddit, where commenters overwhelmingly fixated on one complaint: they wanted to read the list themselves! One of the top comments in the thread read, "Let's see the list."

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Others criticized the video's use of the term "POV," as they said that if viewers were supposedly seeing the list from their own perspective, they should have been able to read it. "THIS IS NOT THE POV OF SOMEONE READING YOUR LIST," one commenter wrote, using all caps for emphasis. Another added, "If this is my POV of reading the list, why can't I see the list?"

Some Reddit users speculated that the omissions were intentional engagement bait designed to encourage comments and repeat views. Others suggested the actual list was likely less dramatic than the guests' reactions implied. A few commenters claimed — though the Daily Dot could not verify this — that the list contained relatively mundane complaints, such as bringing home the wrong salad dressing, buying a latte without asking, falling asleep during The Godfather, and driving a car into a lake.

One commenter claimed they have hosted divorce celebrations and said they had seen many such events while owning a bar. "I owned a bar and had a TON of divorce parties. They were always fun."

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Redditors want to see the list that led to the divorce.

Meanwhile, another Reddit user claimed the creator had previously said she was "not legally allowed" to post the board itself.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the list's contents, the legal claim about not being allowed to post it, or confirm whether the specific complaints cited by commenters were accurate. The details above reflect the video as posted by @abbeywellman on TikTok and reposted in r/TikTokCringe.