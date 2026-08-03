A Man Saw the Same Young Worker Walking to His FedEx Job Every Day — He Stopped Him One Morning and Gave Him a Brand-New Electric Scooter

A stranger gave an electric scooter to a young FedEx worker after noticing him walking miles to work each morning regardless of the weather. The video generated immense traction across social media platforms, with many praising the man’s kindness.

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The video was shared by @bumpyj7154 on TikTok and had accumulated 3.1 million views as of publication. In the caption, the man explained the teen has a disability, but the Daily Dot was unable to confirm the detail.

The caption noted that Lenard walked from Goose Creek to his FedEx job in the Palmetto Commerce and Webber area, a distance of approximately three to four miles each day.

@bumpyj7154 So for a year now I’ve been watching this young guy walk back and forth to work and never knew where he was coming from or going but no matter the conditions of the weather he would be walking with his back pack….Im talking bout Rain, Sleet or Snow he was trooping and determined to get to his destination…So I always assumed he was walking to school… But he actually walks from Fed Ex on palmetto Commerce/Webber all the way to goose creek which is a hell of walk @8:30am every morning (at least 3-4 mile walk)So the last time I seen him something just came to mind and said you should do something for him… Every time I pass him I say to myself “damn I wonder where the hell lil man be walking to bc he be drenched in sweat…So I listened to the little voice and said I’m going to buy him Scooter … Nothing crazy (it goes like 20mph)just something that could make his life a bit better…So I bought a brand new scooter and gifted it to him…Now FedEx Office FedexFedEx can anyone give me update on this kid…To my knowledge he has a disability so I just want to make sure he’s ok and enjoying his gift…His name is Lenard and he lives in Goose Creek ,Sc if anyone knows of him I would like to help him in anyway I can ?? @ @highlight #giversgain #blessedbe ♬ original sound - BumpyJ7154

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The man would regularly notice him walking even through the harshest climate, be it rain, sleet, or snow, at 8:30 AM every morning, as he cited in the caption. He noticed his dedication every day and decided to gift him something to help him travel to work efficiently.

And so one fine day, he stopped the boy on his usual route to work. According to the content creator, the boy was “trooping” to his destination, which he assumed was school.

However, after stopping him, he learned details like the boy’s name and where he was walking from. The content creator told him it had always been on his heart to bless him with something.

@bumpyj7154 So for a year now I’ve been watching this young guy walk back and forth to work and never knew where he was coming from or going but no matter the conditions of the weather he would be walking with his back pack….Im talking bout Rain, Sleet or Snow he was trooping and determined to get to his destination…So I always assumed he was walking to school… But he actually walks from Fed Ex on palmetto Commerce/Webber all the way to goose creek which is a hell of walk @8:30am every morning (at least 3-4 mile walk)So the last time I seen him something just came to mind and said you should do something for him… Every time I pass him I say to myself “damn I wonder where the hell lil man be walking to bc he be drenched in sweat…So I listened to the little voice and said I’m going to buy him Scooter … Nothing crazy (it goes like 20mph)just something that could make his life a bit better…So I bought a brand new scooter and gifted it to him…Now FedEx Office FedexFedEx can anyone give me update on this kid…To my knowledge he has a disability so I just want to make sure he’s ok and enjoying his gift…His name is Lenard and he lives in Goose Creek ,Sc if anyone knows of him I would like to help him in anyway I can ?? @ @highlight #giversgain ♬ original sound - BumpyJ7154

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So, he opened the boot of the car while the boy curiously watched him. He took out a brand-new electric scooter, and Lenard appeared surprised. In addition to the brand-new scooter, he purchased a battery to ensure it’s always charged.

Initially, the boy seemed unsure whether it was truly his, but after the stranger reassured him, he began testing it. Once he was certain it was his, the boy thanked the stranger and went on to work while the man watched him leave, content with his actions.

In the caption, the man tagged FedEx and asked if there was anything else he could do for him. He also asked about his disability. He has yet to share an update with his followers about it.

The Internet Was Moved After a Stranger Gifted an Electric Scooter To FedEx Worker

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In the comments of the TikTok post, many theorized that the boy was perhaps on the spectrum due to the lack of expressing gratitude immediately after getting the gift.

Users on TikTok even advocated for the boy, saying, “He really appreciates it; he just doesn’t know how to show it.” Another assumed, “He’s on the spectrum; believe me, he’s very happy; he didn’t know how to express himself!!”

This young man is autistic. For over a year he walked 3–4 miles every single morning, rain or shine, from Goose Creek to his FedEx job.

A stranger who’d been watching him finally stopped, gifted him a brand new electric scooter and a charged battery, then taught him how to ride… pic.twitter.com/O0VWvmdUSU — ChaosLensX (@ChaosLensX) August 1, 2026

Many others thanked the TikToker for his kindness and highly praised him. It didn’t take very long for the story to blow up and make its way to X.

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The verified X account @ChaosLensZ got over 1.4 million views and nearly 4,000 comments commending the actions from the TikTok video. Many commented with remarks like, “Inspiring! Thank you for your kindness!!”

Editor's Note: The details above solely reflect the videos shared by @bumpyj7154 and @ChaosLensX on TikTok and X respectively. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.