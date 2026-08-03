A Man Saw the Same Young Worker Walking to His FedEx Job Every Day — He Stopped Him One Morning and Gave Him a Brand-New Electric Scooter

A stranger gave an electric scooter to a young FedEx worker after noticing him walking miles to work each morning regardless of the weather. The video generated immense traction across social media platforms, with many praising the man’s kindness.
The video was shared by @bumpyj7154 on TikTok and had accumulated 3.1 million views as of publication. In the caption, the man explained the teen has a disability, but the Daily Dot was unable to confirm the detail.
The caption noted that Lenard walked from Goose Creek to his FedEx job in the Palmetto Commerce and Webber area, a distance of approximately three to four miles each day.
The man would regularly notice him walking even through the harshest climate, be it rain, sleet, or snow, at 8:30 AM every morning, as he cited in the caption. He noticed his dedication every day and decided to gift him something to help him travel to work efficiently.
And so one fine day, he stopped the boy on his usual route to work. According to the content creator, the boy was “trooping” to his destination, which he assumed was school.
However, after stopping him, he learned details like the boy’s name and where he was walking from. The content creator told him it had always been on his heart to bless him with something.
So, he opened the boot of the car while the boy curiously watched him. He took out a brand-new electric scooter, and Lenard appeared surprised. In addition to the brand-new scooter, he purchased a battery to ensure it’s always charged.
Initially, the boy seemed unsure whether it was truly his, but after the stranger reassured him, he began testing it. Once he was certain it was his, the boy thanked the stranger and went on to work while the man watched him leave, content with his actions.
In the caption, the man tagged FedEx and asked if there was anything else he could do for him. He also asked about his disability. He has yet to share an update with his followers about it.
The Internet Was Moved After a Stranger Gifted an Electric Scooter To FedEx Worker
In the comments of the TikTok post, many theorized that the boy was perhaps on the spectrum due to the lack of expressing gratitude immediately after getting the gift.
Users on TikTok even advocated for the boy, saying, “He really appreciates it; he just doesn’t know how to show it.” Another assumed, “He’s on the spectrum; believe me, he’s very happy; he didn’t know how to express himself!!”
Many others thanked the TikToker for his kindness and highly praised him. It didn’t take very long for the story to blow up and make its way to X.
The verified X account @ChaosLensZ got over 1.4 million views and nearly 4,000 comments commending the actions from the TikTok video. Many commented with remarks like, “Inspiring! Thank you for your kindness!!”
Editor's Note: The details above solely reflect the videos shared by @bumpyj7154 and @ChaosLensX on TikTok and X respectively. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.