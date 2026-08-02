A TikTok video showing a woman venting over a parking ticket drew heated reactions after she claimed an officer ticketed her less than a minute after she left her vehicle. The clip resurfaced on X, where commenters focused less on the fine and more on the woman’s decision to leave her children in the car.

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The original video came from TikTok creator @charmz_x8. The X account @EBTtok later re-shared the clip, where it drew over 194,000 views and 4,300 likes at the time of publication.

What a POS ‘mom’?



This ‘mother of the year’ is bitching about getting a ticket after parking in a fire lane and leaving her kids in the car.



Of course it’s because the officer was white, not anything she did.



“That mother f-cking white piece of shit”



Poor kids ? pic.twitter.com/tVC6TXaKoV — SNAPtok (@EBTtok) August 1, 2026

TikToker says officer ticketed her before she returned

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The video opens with the woman sitting in her vehicle. She appeared frustrated as she described receiving a parking citation.

“I park for one f**ing minute,” she said. “I almost sht myself.” She explained that she had rushed inside to use the bathroom while her daughters remained in the vehicle.

According to the woman, she returned before she could even finish using the restroom. “I couldn’t even finish,” she said. “It wasn’t even a whole f***ing minute.”

She claimed an officer had already written her a ticket by the time she got back. The woman argued that the officer exaggerated how long she had been gone. She also accused the officer of targeting her because of her race. “You’re white. That’s what it is,” she said before continuing her rant.

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The video did not show the parking citation or the interaction with the officer.

Commenters focused on the children, not the ticket

Many X users criticized the woman’s own account of what happened. Several commenters said they were more concerned that she admitted leaving children alone inside the vehicle.

“She admitted leaving kids unattended,” one commenter wrote. “The ticket isn’t the problem.”

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Another wrote, “She left the kids in the car and expected sympathy?” "Some commenters raised fire lanes and emergency access as a possible justification, though the article does not confirm the location was one."

One commenter wrote, “Fire lanes exist for a reason.” Several users also questioned the woman’s accusation that race motivated the ticket.

Others took a different view. A handful of commenters argued that parking officers should exercise discretion when someone leaves a vehicle briefly during an emergency.

Some also questioned whether a one-minute stop justified an immediate citation if the woman’s account proved accurate. "Many commenters framed the issue as a matter of the woman's own choices rather than the ticket." A number of replies argued her own explanation weakened her case.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the TikTok video. The details above reflect the creator’s account as shared on TikTok and later reposted on X. The identities of the people involved and the location of the incident have not been confirmed.