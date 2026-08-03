A postal worker is being dubbed "too pure for this world" by X user @musktylerey after he took extra measures to make sure a package was safe to leave at a homeowner's door, noting that it was from her "Uncle Michael."

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In the short clip, the delivery worker can be seen speaking with the homeowner through what appears to be a Ring doorbell after learning she isn't home. Holding a stack of mail and a package, he tells the woman he's going to take the box back to the post office.

She asks whether it requires a signature, and he tells her no. But he wasn't trying to make things difficult or force her to make an unnecessary trip just to pick up her package.

When the delivery guy is too pure for this world ? pic.twitter.com/NSDzZ2ePQU — Viral Courtroom (@musktylerey) August 2, 2026

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The Postal Worker Is Just Trying to Make Sure the Package Doesn't Get Stolen

After telling the woman the package doesn't require a signature, he also mentions that it's from her "Uncle Michael," suggesting it could be something important. He also tells her, "Usually I don't leave stuff at the front if it's not from a store," adding that he'd rather take it back to the post office.

The homeowner assures him he doesn't have to do all that and tells him he can just leave it on the front porch instead. Still concerned about the package's safety, he asks if he can place it inside her recycling bin so it isn't sitting out in the open. She agrees that’s a good idea, telling him, "Oh yeah, that would work."

He then scans the package, places it in the recycling bin, and ends the interaction by telling her, "You have a wonderful day." Many commenters praised the postal worker for taking the extra step, people in the comments couldn't get enough of the thoughtful gesture.

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The most basic and effortless “act of kindness” possible…how far have we fallen that this gets posted and presented as being someone too pure for this world ? — Miller (@TonyBuckets69) August 2, 2026

One person called him "the delivery guy we all need in our lives," while another said he went "above and beyond," adding, "We don't deserve him."

Another commenter was surprised by just how much attention the clip received, writing, "The most basic and effortless 'act of kindness' possible… how far have we fallen that this gets posted and presented as being someone too pure for this world."

Overall, the comments showed that people appreciated how the postal worker handled the woman's package, whether it was valuable or not. And another viewer simply called him an "amazing person," adding, "If only there were more people like him."

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video, which is based on footage shared online and reactions posted on X.