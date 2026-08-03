A library in Seattle, Washington is causing a stir online after a woman recorded her experience touring it. According to the video's caption, the library cost taxpayers $165.9 million. The library has an impressive and high-tech computer bay, but some commenters criticized the presence of people they believed were experiencing homelessness. In a video on X, one woman claimed the library wasn’t family friendly because of their presence.

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Taxpayers paid for a new $165.9 million dollar state of the art library in Seattle, Washington



The computers are taken over by the homeless. Walking into to investigate, a black homeless man starts making sexual gestures with his tongue to journalists Savanah Hernandez. She… pic.twitter.com/nFWJ7WBMLz — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 2, 2026

“Taxpayers paid for a new $165.9 million state-of-the-art library in Seattle, Washington. The computers are taken over by the homeless. Walking into to investigate, a homeless man starts making sexual gestures with his tongue to journalists Savanah Hernandez. She tries to get him to stop and he keeps making the sexual gestures,” the caption of the video reads. “The chairs are already stained and have very dark spots. Homeless people are allowed in the library and Seattle’s homeless population again increased another 9%.”

The video shows a woman touring the library. She says, “Let’s go check out the state-of-the-art computer bays on the 5th floor. To highlight my point about how un-family-friendly this public library is, when I first got off the elevator, this homeless dude started staring at me and making sexual gestures.” She continues, “I immediately made it clear that I was disgusted and started recording him in hopes it would deter him. But nope, he kept going.”

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The woman also claims that unhoused people are allowed in the library. She claims they leave crumbs all over the floor. She says they take up the entire computer area, and are staining the chairs and carpet around them. However, it's unclear whether any of the people shown are experiencing homelessness. It’s also unclear why they were using the computer. The video does not identify the people shown or explain why they were using the computers.

The Library Caused a Stir on X

People on X had a lot to say about the video of the library. “And this is why I voted against the new library levy in Seattle. I’m not going to give more taxpayer money to a glorified homeless shelter that families won’t feel safe bringing their kids to,” wrote one commenter. She tagged local government leaders asking them to act on the issue.

Other commenters questioned why the price of the build was so high, saying the computers do not look high-tech. “Those are some old refurbished Dell desktops. It looks like they literally just took old systems, probably from other libraries, refurbished them and put them in this.” Someone else mentioned that not all libraries are like this. “Depends on the neighborhood. I have seen this in a couple of AZ libraries, but not all,” they wrote.

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The video drew mixed reactions on X, with some users echoing the woman's concerns while others questioned the claims made in the post and discussed the role public libraries serve in their communities.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video or its caption, including the reported cost of the library or the circumstances shown in the clip. The reporting above is based on footage and claims shared in the viral X post.