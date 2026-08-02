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“It’s Called Gaslighting”: Women Recalled Their Worst First Dates—From Excessive Farting to Going to Jail 271 Times

By Reni

6:23 AM CDT on August 2, 2026

Women on Reddit recalled their worst first dates.

Women on Reddit recalled their worst first dates.

|Image Credit: Reference Image via Pexels | Viktoria Slowikowska

Women on Reddit recalled their worst first dates that made them certain there wouldn’t be a second. The stories were simply wild! Redditors shared stories of excessive flatulence and jail time to weird fetishes. 

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The renowned SubReddit ‘Ask Reddit’ has featured yet another mind-boggling question that prompted a wide range of wild stories. The user @AggressiveAccess7386 asked women on Reddit to recall the moment they knew there wouldn’t be a second date. 

With over 1,300 upvotes and the same number of comments, the stories were nearly endless. A user kicked off the thread by recounting the time their date “farted a bunch” and lowered the lights. This triggered a banter among Redditors about the situation with lighting. 

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One user mentioned, “Classic mistake, you lower the lights first so you can’t tell where the farts are coming from.” Another responded to the comment, adding, “And since it’s dark and she can’t see where the farts are coming from, you convince her that she’s the culprit. It’s called gaslighting.” 

The fart jokes and puns continued on the thread, but not for long. Another Redditor mentioned that her date apparently went to jail 271 times. The user started off another thread and told users that for each time he went to prison, it wasn’t his fault.

Redditors on the thread were unable to fathom the sheer number of times the date had allegedly been to prison. Although many joked about it, a user claimed that it was actually a valid conversation to have. 

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They explained, “In fairness, when you’re the type of person who regularly gets arrested, dealing with that and the legal issues is a big part of your life and occupies a lot of space in your mind…” 

Women on Reddit Had Other Weird Dates Too…

As previously mentioned, the SubReddit comment section was flooded with a range of answers apart from farting on a date and being forthcoming about jail time. A woman recalled her date indirectly informing her about a feet fetish. 

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The user mentioned that he initially stated he wasn’t into feet and wouldn’t have stayed on the date with her if he did. But at the same time, he looked at the woman’s feet. To which she thought that perhaps her feet weren’t cute enough for him.” 

One commenter described a date who arrived with his entire family in tow, while another said her date brought kitchenware and personal belongings — leading, according to the post, to the landlord becoming involved in the situation.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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