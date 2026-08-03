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A Family Had an Entire Empty Beach to Themselves — Two Strangers Still Walked Over and Blocked Their View

12:25 PM CDT on August 3, 2026

A family was relaxing at a beach and now has Reddit discussing personal space and etiquette.

A family was relaxing at a beach and now has Reddit discussing personal space and etiquette.

|Images via Reddit/ShylockGotRobbed

A post shared in Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating community described a seemingly peaceful family outing but gave rise to a discussion about etiquette. The user shared his experience at an almost empty beach, posting a photo of his wife and daughter enjoying a quiet stretch of shoreline.

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According to the poster, they chose a secluded spot with plenty of open space around them. But about an hour later, two strangers walked over and stopped right in front of them. The pair blocked the family's view of the ocean, even though the rest of the beach was largely deserted.

"These two people decided to walk exactly as far as we were and then stand directly in front of us until the wind got too strong and we left," the poster wrote. And when another Redditor asked how long the pair stood there, the poster replied, "a little over 20 minutes." They later said they didn't relocate as the wind had blown sand into their eyes.

Almost 3,000 Reddit users related to the situation; many of them said they had experienced similar encounters in public spaces.

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One commenter said: "I don't get why people would do that. I might've casually walked over and [stood] in front of them for a spell." The poster agreed that they briefly considered "moving the blanket in front of them, but the passive aggressiveness was too much (...) In retrospect, opportunity lost," they replied. Another wrote, "Wild lack of spatial awareness."

Several said the incident was about basic courtesy: "Why would anyone go to a barely populated beach, see a family sitting looking out at the water and then decide to stand directly in front of them? That would be mildly infuriating to any normal person." Other Redditors' stories spoke about situations where strangers inexplicably chose spots immediately next to them despite abundant empty space.

One recalled an entire family setting up just a few feet away on an otherwise empty Hawaiian beach. Worse still, the nearby family later criticized the original poster's group for taking a work call. Another shared a similar experience at a lake where a loud family settled directly behind them despite an empty shoreline. They eventually had to move elsewhere.

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A Redditor shares another such beach story.

Among the many replies, one Redditor offered a possible psychological explanation. They mentioned concepts such as "spatial anchoring," the "paradox of choice," and "herd mentality," as people sometimes subconsciously gravitate toward locations already occupied by others rather than checking out other options independently.

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Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

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