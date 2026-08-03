Queer TikToker ‘Kindly Begged’ People to Use the Correct Pronouns After a Doctor’s Office Call Went Sideways

A queer person “kindly begged” people to use the correct pronouns that Trans and Queer people were using. Their reaction stemmed from trying to book a doctor’s appointment for her spouse.

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@karysantayana is a popular TikTok influencer who often shares androgynous fashion tips and is an active advocate of the LGBTQ community.

In a recent video, they shared a rather gentle reminder to heterosexual and cisgender people about pronouns. As mentioned earlier, the TikToker was trying to fix an appointment with a doctor for themselves and their spouse, Kate.

When on a call with a receptionist, a woman at the clinic, they clearly modeled the language and clarified Kate’s pronouns as they/them. They noted that despite the clarification, the receptionist referred to Kate as ‘she,’ incorrectly using their pronouns.

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@karysantayana *this is not directed at this particular receptionist, I know they were just doing their job! would just really appreciate ppl paying a lil more attention to the language we use ? ♬ miffy cafe - sakuracloud

According to them, the woman continued to refer to Kate as ‘she’ multiple times throughout their conversation over the call. The TikToker once more clarified that at no point did they refer to Kate as ‘she/her’ rather said the word “spouse” and used they/them pronouns.

However, they did acknowledge that their spouse's name is considered a traditionally feminine-sounding name. And thought that perhaps the receptionist might have assumed their spouse’s pronouns because of it.

They further explained their reasoning behind the reaction, saying, “It just makes it really awkward if you kind of just disregard the language queer and trans people are using…” They added, “It’s like awkward for everyone…”

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The video concluded with a final request for people to pay attention to the language used by the Queer and Trans community and attempt to model it. With over 42,000 views, the video sparked immense traction in the comment section.

The Internet Is Divided After the Queer Person Kindly Begged for Correct Pronoun Usage…

Many of her followers shared their sentiments about incorrect pronoun usage. One user even said, “As a sociologist, we hear you, and your experience is valid…”

Many others urged them to perhaps have more grace for the receptionist and claimed that perhaps it was unintentional.They noted, “Respectfully, you said it once…People are busy moving from task to task. I’m sure it was not intentionally disregarded.”

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Image Credit: TikTok | @karysantayana

Some also shared similar experiences of modeling the language at a work environment, but people disregarding it.

Comments empathising with the content creator, followed by some criticism, continued to pour in the comment section of the viral TikTok post. The creator has yet to respond to these remarks.