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Doorbell Video Appears to Show Delivery Driver Leaving With Package — ‘How Do They Know Which Packages They Want?’

1:23 PM CDT on August 3, 2026

Delivery Woman Shamelessly Steals Package She Was Supposed to Deliver

Delivery Woman Shamelessly Steals Package She Was Supposed to Deliver

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A delivery driver was caught on a video security doorbell stealing a package from the house she was delivering it to. She does everything right at first, but when she walked away with the package, it was clear she was stealing. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon occurrence. Package theft remains a common concern for online shoppers.

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The security camera caught the woman, though at first, it looked like she was doing her job correctly. She carries the package up to the door, scans it with her phone, and places it on the doorstep. She didn’t stop there, however. After she had taken the photo to prove she dropped the package off, she picked it back up and carried it back to the car she arrived in.

The delivery woman doesn’t seem to be in any rush. She moves slowly, walking back toward her vehicle at a normal pace. Because of this, the security camera got a good look at the package stealer. If they hoped to contact law enforcement, this footage would be helpful.

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The footage drew hundreds of comments. Many said they had experienced package theft themselves. Neighbors may steal packages, but seeing the delivery person doing it isn’t as common. Some expressed disbelief by the whole ordeal.

Commenters Couldn't Understand Why She Would Steal the Package

One commenter couldn’t believe someone would try to pull this stunt. Security cameras are everywhere and popular to protect someone’s property. “Don’t these dumbasses realize there’s cameras everywhere by now?” Another commenter was upset by what they saw. They wanted to take action when something like this happens. “We should be able to sue Amazon for sending these criminals into our neighborhoods and to our houses,” they wrote.

One commenter questioned why anyone would risk taking a random package. How do they know they’re getting something they’re looking for? “How do they know which packages they want to take?  Are the perps aware of what is in there before ‘delivering?’ Is there a way to provide this evidence to the company that hired this individual?” 

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“The stupidity of some people knows no bounds. I mean, why would you risk your job, knowing that there are cameras everywhere, over a package that's probably not worth anything,” added another commenter.

Someone poked fun at the situation, noting the Las Vegas Raiders flag in the home's yard. “I am torn here. Clearly illegal but she is stealing from a Raiders fan, so...”

Most commenters criticized the driver's apparent actions, with many questioning why someone would risk their job over a single package and others sharing similar experiences with package theft.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the video or whether any theft was reported. The reporting above is based on footage and claims shared in the viral X post.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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