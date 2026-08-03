A man prompted discussion on X when he criticized the chef at a hibachi restaurant he was dining at. These restaurants are known for putting on a show with the food as they cook it. It’s part of the appeal. However, the man appeared unimpressed by the performance, and wanted his food prepared and served to him as quickly as possible.

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This guy goes to a hibachi restaurant, then starts complaining that the chef is actually doing the hibachi show instead of just cooking the food. If all you wanted was a plate of rice and steak as fast as possible, why even go to hibachi? Half the experience is watching the chef… pic.twitter.com/KqzSK0T7Y4 — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 3, 2026

The video shows the chef placing rice into a heart shape. He puts his spatula under to make it look as if the heart was beating. He was doing exactly what he was supposed to do with the food, as it’s the standard practice at a place like this. The diner, however, appeared unimpressed about the effort that was going into the food. Instead, he repeatedly urged the chef to cook faster.

“Bra, just cook my food, bra. Oh my god, bra. Bra, cook my food,” the man says over and over again in the video. “Cuh, all that shit you’re doing, cuh, we don’t care,” he adds.

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He continues to tell the chef to cook his food. “All them tricks and shit, nah, cuh. You’re not even Japanese.”

The caption of the X post said it all. “This guy goes to a hibachi restaurant, then starts complaining that the chef is actually doing the hibachi show instead of just cooking the food. If all you wanted was a plate of rice and steak as fast as possible, why even go to hibachi? Half the experience is watching the chef cook right in front of you. Then he starts making comments about the chef not even being Japanese. Some people really go out of their way to make everyone else’s day worse.”

X Users Had Varying Opinions on the Food Preparation Tactics

Many commenters agreed with the original post. “I've seen people at Benihana camped on their phone and not looking at the cook doing all the fun things on the grill. Don't know why they bother,” one person wrote. Another added, “Going to hibachi and complaining about the show is like ordering pizza and getting mad about the cheese pull.”

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However, not everyone agreed with the poster. Many people found these types of restaurants to be annoying. “Thanks for letting me know! I will never go to a Hibachi restaurant. I want food, not a show,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Uncommon opinion: I hate theatric dining and whenever I go to places like this I tell them beforehand to just cook the food without any fluff. The chefs love it.”

Opinions were split in the comment section. Some loved the theatrics, while others were on the side of the man who made the video. They'd rather receive their food more quickly.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video or the claims made in the post. The reporting above is based solely on the footage and accompanying comments shared on X.