A Woman Paid $32 for a Single Arby’s Sandwich Through Uber Eats — The Fees Alone Cost More Than the Food

An X post from @ClownWorld shared a video of a woman showing a double roast beef sandwich she ordered from Arby's through Uber Eats, saying the total cost came to $32. She said the order did not include a meal, fries, or a drink, holding up the sandwich to the camera as she explained the final price.

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In the video, she said, "This is my $32 double roast beef sandwich from Arby's. Just this, not even a meal, not fries, not with the soda, just this." She said the sandwich itself was listed at $13.28 before any fees were added.

The woman said Uber Eats added roughly $12 for a delivery fee and another $2 for what she described as a "long distance fee," on top of tax added to the order. She said she then tipped the driver $3, bringing her total to $32. "F--- you, Uber Eats," she said, she said, visibly frustrated by the added fees.

Based on the figures she cited — $13.28 for the sandwich, roughly $12 for delivery, $2 for a long-distance fee, and a $3 tip, the total before tax comes to approximately $30.28, with tax accounting for the remainder of the $32 total

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This woman is furious after her Arby’s roast beef sandwich costs $32 through Uber Eats. I don’t blame her. These delivery apps have added so many fees that ordering one meal has become ridiculous. But at the same time, the app tells you exactly what the total is before you hit… pic.twitter.com/z0rA2cU0KR — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) August 3, 2026

Several replies echoed the X user's suggestion to skip delivery apps altogether. One commenter wrote, "Yep, pick it up yourself. Better yet, learn how to make a sandwich!"

Others sarcastically defended the fees by mockingly citing driver pay and benefits as justification. One person wrote, "How else is Uber going to pay for the drivers' benefits? That's why I've stopped using these services."

The X post that shared the video argued that delivery apps have added enough fees in recent years to make ordering a single meal feel excessive. At the same time, the post noted that Uber Eats discloses the full order total, including all fees, before a customer confirms the purchase.

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His else is Uber going to pay for the drivers benefit’s? That’s why I’ve stopped using these services — winterice8 (@winterice1910) August 3, 2026

They asked why the woman didn't simply pick up the sandwich herself if the final price seemed too high. The post did not address whether she had a car, a mobility limitation, or another reason for choosing delivery.

Another shared a similar experience with inflated delivery costs from a separate order. They wrote, "Not gonna lie. I paid $90 for $50 worth of wings for a group of friends one Saturday evening. Affirm payment plan."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the exact fee breakdown described in this video, including the specific delivery and long-distance charges cited by the woman. The details above reflect the account given by the woman in the video as shared on X.