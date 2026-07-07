Woman Says Little Caesars Refused Pizza Over 60 Cents

A woman is going viral after claiming a Little Caesars employee wouldn't sell her a pizza because she was 60 cents short.

Featured Video

In a clip that's now making the rounds after being reshared by X user @chickyxime, the woman can be heard yelling at a Little Caesars worker from behind the camera. The woman says she was trying to buy pizza for herself and her baby when she realized she didn't have enough money.

She was 60 cents short for a pizza she wanted to buy for her baby, and the cashier refused to make an exception. Now people are saying if you can't afford the pizza, you shouldn't have had the baby in the first place, while others believe the cashier could've shown a little… pic.twitter.com/LGEMhSCLyp — Chikky (@chickyxime) July 6, 2026

Woman Wanted Little Caesars Worker to Let the 60 Cents Slide

Advertisement

The clip begins with the woman telling the worker, "I just want you to tell Little Caesars that you just refused 60 cents and I just brought my baby in here and I have $7."

"I'm trying," she continues before adding, "I just want them to know that you coulda helped me off 60 cents. ... I'm trying to feed a baby. ... You coulda let 60 cents slide."

While it can't be heard what the worker is saying in response, the woman then says, "My baby still gonna be hungry," before walking out of the store, adding, "You about to go viral." And while the clip did go viral, opinions in the comments have been divided.

While some people sided with the woman, suggesting the worker could have helped her out since she was less than a dollar short, others felt it wasn’t the employee’s responsibility. "When you know you are 0.60 short before you walk in to buy a pizza, and nobody feels sorry for you, how are you a victim? I'm confused, but you send your child the message that it's everyone else, not you," one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

Why does everything got to be recorded for social media?

Anyways this is just an example of agreeable vs disagreeable

Or Benevolent vs Malevolent.

What is right to you may seem wrong to them and vice versa . — Malikzakarr (@Malikzakarr) July 7, 2026

Another commenter wrote, "The entitlement is disgusting. It's not a restaurant's responsibility to accommodate customers when it comes to payments. Have the money, or get lost." On the other hand, one commenter thought the cashier was "a bit harsh" toward the woman, who said she was trying to feed herself and her baby and was only 60 cents short.

Meanwhile, another said they would have helped the woman out and even taken things a step further. "Me personally, as the cashier, I would have come out of pocket and bought the pizza. Told her go across the street to Family Dollar and get her some drinks and snacks with what she has," they wrote.

However, they also added that the Little Caesars worker wasn't "wrong for not wanting to do the same or denying her." Even others said they too would have helped the woman out, with one person writing, "I would have given you 60 cents and some free breadsticks."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the encounter shown in the video.