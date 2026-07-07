Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Woman Says Little Caesars Refused to Sell Her Pizza After She Was 60 Cents Short: “You Coulda Let 60 Cents Slide”

2:30 PM CDT on July 7, 2026

Woman Says Little Caesars Refused Pizza Over 60 Cents

Woman Says Little Caesars Refused Pizza Over 60 Cents

|Photo Credit: X/@chickyxime

A woman is going viral after claiming a Little Caesars employee wouldn't sell her a pizza because she was 60 cents short.

Featured Video

In a clip that's now making the rounds after being reshared by X user @chickyxime, the woman can be heard yelling at a Little Caesars worker from behind the camera. The woman says she was trying to buy pizza for herself and her baby when she realized she didn't have enough money.

Woman Wanted Little Caesars Worker to Let the 60 Cents Slide

Advertisement

The clip begins with the woman telling the worker, "I just want you to tell Little Caesars that you just refused 60 cents and I just brought my baby in here and I have $7."

"I'm trying," she continues before adding, "I just want them to know that you coulda helped me off 60 cents. ... I'm trying to feed a baby. ... You coulda let 60 cents slide."

While it can't be heard what the worker is saying in response, the woman then says, "My baby still gonna be hungry," before walking out of the store, adding, "You about to go viral." And while the clip did go viral, opinions in the comments have been divided.

While some people sided with the woman, suggesting the worker could have helped her out since she was less than a dollar short, others felt it wasn’t the employee’s responsibility. "When you know you are 0.60 short before you walk in to buy a pizza, and nobody feels sorry for you, how are you a victim? I'm confused, but you send your child the message that it's everyone else, not you," one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

Another commenter wrote, "The entitlement is disgusting. It's not a restaurant's responsibility to accommodate customers when it comes to payments. Have the money, or get lost." On the other hand, one commenter thought the cashier was "a bit harsh" toward the woman, who said she was trying to feed herself and her baby and was only 60 cents short.

Meanwhile, another said they would have helped the woman out and even taken things a step further. "Me personally, as the cashier, I would have come out of pocket and bought the pizza. Told her go across the street to Family Dollar and get her some drinks and snacks with what she has," they wrote.

However, they also added that the Little Caesars worker wasn't "wrong for not wanting to do the same or denying her." Even others said they too would have helped the woman out, with one person writing, "I would have given you 60 cents and some free breadsticks."

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the encounter shown in the video.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Viral Buc-ee’s Hiring Sign Lists General Manager Salaries of Up to $275,000: “No Experience Necessary”

July 7, 2026
Trending

Mom Says She Didn’t Realize IKEA Baby Mattress Was Made With Plastic: “I Had No Idea It Was Plastic”

July 7, 2026
Trending

“None of This is Making Healthcare Better”: Americans Are Fed Up With the Monopolization of Healthcare Services

July 7, 2026
Trending

California Family Fights HOA After Being Told to Remove American Flag: “It’s a Little Degrading”

July 7, 2026
Trending

Mexican-American Woman Says She Was Turned Away at Mexico Border: “We Didn’t Know We Needed Our Passports”

July 7, 2026
Trending

Video Shows ICE Agent Repeatedly Saying “Back Up” as Crowd Waving Mexican Flag Surrounds Him

July 7, 2026
Advertisement