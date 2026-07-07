Woman Says Little Caesars Refused Pizza Over 60 Cents

A woman is going viral after claiming a Little Caesars employee wouldn't sell her a pizza because she was 60 cents short.
In a clip that's now making the rounds after being reshared by X user @chickyxime, the woman can be heard yelling at a Little Caesars worker from behind the camera. The woman says she was trying to buy pizza for herself and her baby when she realized she didn't have enough money.
Woman Wanted Little Caesars Worker to Let the 60 Cents Slide
The clip begins with the woman telling the worker, "I just want you to tell Little Caesars that you just refused 60 cents and I just brought my baby in here and I have $7."
"I'm trying," she continues before adding, "I just want them to know that you coulda helped me off 60 cents. ... I'm trying to feed a baby. ... You coulda let 60 cents slide."
While it can't be heard what the worker is saying in response, the woman then says, "My baby still gonna be hungry," before walking out of the store, adding, "You about to go viral." And while the clip did go viral, opinions in the comments have been divided.
While some people sided with the woman, suggesting the worker could have helped her out since she was less than a dollar short, others felt it wasn’t the employee’s responsibility. "When you know you are 0.60 short before you walk in to buy a pizza, and nobody feels sorry for you, how are you a victim? I'm confused, but you send your child the message that it's everyone else, not you," one commenter wrote.
Another commenter wrote, "The entitlement is disgusting. It's not a restaurant's responsibility to accommodate customers when it comes to payments. Have the money, or get lost." On the other hand, one commenter thought the cashier was "a bit harsh" toward the woman, who said she was trying to feed herself and her baby and was only 60 cents short.
Meanwhile, another said they would have helped the woman out and even taken things a step further. "Me personally, as the cashier, I would have come out of pocket and bought the pizza. Told her go across the street to Family Dollar and get her some drinks and snacks with what she has," they wrote.
However, they also added that the Little Caesars worker wasn't "wrong for not wanting to do the same or denying her." Even others said they too would have helped the woman out, with one person writing, "I would have given you 60 cents and some free breadsticks."
The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the encounter shown in the video.