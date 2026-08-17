User Texted the Wrong ‘Dave’ to Say a Neighbor’s Wife Was Having Wine. It Blew Up an Already Shaky Marriage.

What started as a simple favor between neighbors became a relationship crisis when a Reddit user claimed he accidentally texted the wrong man, saying his wife was drinking wine at a neighbor's house.

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The incident was posted in the r/tifu section of Reddit, where a user said he was spending the afternoon at a neighbor's pool party when another woman from the area stopped by while walking her dog. She eventually realized her husband, Dave, might wonder why she was taking so long to get home.

She asked the Reddit user to message her husband and explain that she had gone to the party only to get a glass of wine.

The user said he sent the message: "Hey FYI your wife is over at Mike’s house having some wine." The only issue was that he had picked the wrong Dave from his contacts. The person who received the message (whom the poster called "Wrong Dave") knew other people named Mike. More seriously, as the Reddit post suggests, Wrong Dave already suspected his wife was having an affair with a specific Mike.

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While the sender jumped into the pool and stayed there for about an hour drinking beer and relaxing, Wrong Dave started asking questions. He first said that his wife had told him she was going to both Walmart and the library. Then he asked how the sender knew she was at Mike’s house and later claimed he had called his wife, who didn't answer at first. The situation worsened when Wrong Dave asked the sender to locate his wife with Mike and take a photo. Then came: “I KNEW IT ALL ALONG.”

The Reddit user only realized what had happened after checking his phone and receiving a message from Wrong Dave's wife, who accused him of inventing the story. He immediately contacted both parties and made it clear he had accidentally sent the message to the wrong Dave.

He wrote, "Meant to text Dave Smithers," and apologized for the confusion. After that, the poster went back to the pool. When he checked his phone again later, he saw a final message from the wrong Dave saying, "You have no idea how much [problem] you have caused." The Reddit user explained that the husband he actually meant to contact never realized his wife's dog walk had taken longer than expected.

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Comment

byu/meatfrappe from discussion

intifu

The post received more than 3,700 upvotes, and commenters debated how much blame should fall on the person who sent the message by accident versus the problems that already existed in the couple's relationship. One highly upvoted comment said the marriage seemed to have "existing issues." At the same time, another referred to the accidental message as the spark that triggered an already unstable situation.

Other commenters concentrated on the phrasing of the original message. Many felt that the statement “your wife is over at Mike’s house having some wine” could still sound suspicious even if it had been sent to the right person. As a result, several commenters suggested that future messages like this should refer to the woman by name and describe her as having stopped by a local gathering, rather than naming a specific man's house.