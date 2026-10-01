Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Trending

Woman Shares Strange Things Men Have Said to Her on Dating Apps After Stepping Outside Her Comfort Zone: ‘I Never Go on Dates’

7:01 PM CDT on September 30, 2026

Woman Shares Her Strangest Dating-App Encounters With Men

Woman Shares Her Strangest Dating-App Encounters With Men

|Image Credit: TikTok/@ .grace.michelle

Men have been known to say some wild things to women, especially when they are pursuing them. Grace Michelle, or @.grace.michelle on TikTok, shared a handful of stories about her odd encounters with men. Most of them were demeaning and frustrating. The video has garnered 73,500 likes and 464 comments at the time of writing. People couldn’t believe the things some men were comfortable saying to women.

Of course, Grace’s stories centered around sexually inappropriate comments. One man, after matching with her on a dating site, asked if she could send him inappropriate pictures to his phone. Mind you, they had never met in person. They had no idea if they had chemistry or not, but that didn’t stop him from trying. Another man she went to see the stars with spent the entire time commenting on her chest instead of getting to know her. It was clear to Grace that these men were not looking for the kind of long-term relationship she craved.

In the video, she shared that she never goes on dates but needed to get out of her comfort zone. So, she met up with one of the men from the dating apps. This guy had a difficult time listening to her. While he initiated the meetup, the days he suggested didn’t work for her because she works nights over the weekends. When she offered Friday night but he couldn’t go, he asked about Saturday night, which is something he would have realized if he had paid attention to her messages.

Commenters Had Their Own Stories About Men

Her story resonated with commenters who said they had also gone on bad dates with men who didn’t treat them well. While some of them looked back at these moments with laughter, others were still frustrated by the way men had treated them.

One person shared their horrible encounter with a man at school, writing, “I had some cuts on my face during wrestling season and this guy came up to me the next day at school and said, ‘Did you get tired of cutting your wrists so you started cutting ur face?’ Like what in actual hell is wrong with men.”

Others were confused by how she had encountered so many different men with strange behavior. “How did you find this many weird ass men????” one person asked.

Many commenters expressed frustration over bad experiences wasting their time. “I wish we could leave public reviews of the people we match with so they wouldn’t have to deal with that bullsh*t,” one woman wrote. Another chimed in, “Damn I’m shocked how disrespectful people can be.” Another commenter said they hated men altogether.

The comments showed that several women had their own stories to share about uncomfortable or frustrating encounters with men.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described in the video, which are based solely on TikTok user @.grace.michelle’s account of her encounters with men on dating apps and during dates.

Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

Woman Says She Was Threatened After Using a Nearby Business’ Bathroom: ‘The Front Desk Dude Has Serious Issues’

September 30, 2026
Trending

Man Responds to TikToker Criticizing Gen Z Workers for Being Miserable at Low-Paying Jobs: ‘We Are Not Gonna Be Grateful for a Job That Does Not Pay Our Bills’

September 30, 2026
Trending

TikToker Shares the Family Secret Her Relatives Uncovered Years After Her Grandma’s Death: ‘This Story Is Actually Insane’

September 30, 2026
Trending

Woman Wonders Why Kind-Hearted People Are Often Pushed Away by Others: ‘Learn to Accept the Goodness Other People Have to Offer’

September 30, 2026
Trending

Man Says His First Date Was Over an Hour Late, Flirted With the Server, Then Left Him With the Bill: ‘What Is Wrong With You?’

September 30, 2026
Trending

Woman Lands Two Job Offers After Six Months Unemployed, But Says Her Mother Told Her to Decline Both: ‘I Didn’t Even Get a Congratulations’

September 30, 2026