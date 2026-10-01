Woman Shares Her Strangest Dating-App Encounters With Men

Men have been known to say some wild things to women, especially when they are pursuing them. Grace Michelle, or @.grace.michelle on TikTok, shared a handful of stories about her odd encounters with men. Most of them were demeaning and frustrating. The video has garnered 73,500 likes and 464 comments at the time of writing. People couldn’t believe the things some men were comfortable saying to women.

Of course, Grace’s stories centered around sexually inappropriate comments. One man, after matching with her on a dating site, asked if she could send him inappropriate pictures to his phone. Mind you, they had never met in person. They had no idea if they had chemistry or not, but that didn’t stop him from trying. Another man she went to see the stars with spent the entire time commenting on her chest instead of getting to know her. It was clear to Grace that these men were not looking for the kind of long-term relationship she craved.

In the video, she shared that she never goes on dates but needed to get out of her comfort zone. So, she met up with one of the men from the dating apps. This guy had a difficult time listening to her. While he initiated the meetup, the days he suggested didn’t work for her because she works nights over the weekends. When she offered Friday night but he couldn’t go, he asked about Saturday night, which is something he would have realized if he had paid attention to her messages.

Commenters Had Their Own Stories About Men

Her story resonated with commenters who said they had also gone on bad dates with men who didn’t treat them well. While some of them looked back at these moments with laughter, others were still frustrated by the way men had treated them.

One person shared their horrible encounter with a man at school, writing, “I had some cuts on my face during wrestling season and this guy came up to me the next day at school and said, ‘Did you get tired of cutting your wrists so you started cutting ur face?’ Like what in actual hell is wrong with men.”

Others were confused by how she had encountered so many different men with strange behavior. “How did you find this many weird ass men????” one person asked.

Many commenters expressed frustration over bad experiences wasting their time. “I wish we could leave public reviews of the people we match with so they wouldn’t have to deal with that bullsh*t,” one woman wrote. Another chimed in, “Damn I’m shocked how disrespectful people can be.” Another commenter said they hated men altogether.

The comments showed that several women had their own stories to share about uncomfortable or frustrating encounters with men.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described in the video, which are based solely on TikTok user @.grace.michelle’s account of her encounters with men on dating apps and during dates.