Man Responds to Viral Debate Over Gen Z’s Work Ethic

TikTok creator @iamtheonlymatt posted a video that has received more than 595,000 views and 1,300 comments, responding to another content creator's criticism of Gen Z workers who appear unhappy at low-paying jobs.

The video Matt was responding to was posted by another TikToker, @bald_brad, and was titled “I Triggered Gen-Z.” Matt's video began with a clip from Brad's video, in which Brad said his comment section had confirmed an observation he made: When he visits most restaurants and retail stores, many younger workers appear noticeably miserable and don't seem to want to be there.

@iamtheonlymatthere #america #poverty #capitalism #business getting paid nothing and not being able to pay our bills will not make us happy. We have been saying for a while that if you do not pay us enough, we are not going to care if I can’t make my rent there is no incentive at all for me to work.@Brad ♬ original sound - iamtheonlymatthere

Matt then responded to the clip, saying that the reason some younger Gen Z workers seem miserable is because they aren't hiding that they're receiving low pay for jobs they don't find fulfilling while also having to deal with difficult customers. Matt went on to say that not only are they dissatisfied with those positions and salaries, but they're also unapologetically vocal about it.

The video continued with another clip from Brad, where he said Gen Z workers complained that the reason they're miserable at these jobs is because they aren't being paid enough to meet their basic living needs. He said Gen Z workers demand more money to work these jobs and often blame previous generations for the current financial climate.

Matt then responded to Brad's clip, explaining that the things Gen Z workers complain about are true, in his view. He said they aren't paid enough to cover their food, bills, and rent.

“If you were deciding between eating and paying rent . . . Why would I be happy at this job?” he said.

Matt Says It’s Hard for Gen Z Workers to Be Grateful for Jobs That Don’t Cover Basic Expenses

Brad then explained in another clip that the entirety of his argument is that he's constantly told by Gen Z workers that there are barely any jobs available and the economy is a mess. But when they do find a job, he said, they aren't grateful for the opportunity or for being chosen over someone else for the position, even if it isn't their ideal choice.

Matt responded plainly, “We are not gonna be grateful for a job that does not pay our bills!” He went on to argue that if a job doesn't pay enough to cover someone's basic necessities, then workers have little reason to be satisfied with it.

“Why would anybody be happy that they can't pay their bills? They are stressed about eating . . . about where their next meal is coming from,” he said. Matt also discussed the cost of rent compared with low-level wages. He said, “Nobody is gonna be grateful for making $7.00 an hour, $10.00 an hour when rent is $2,000.00. . . and food if $300.00 for an entire month.”

In his final response, Matt addressed a clip of Brad saying that Gen Z believes workers deserve a livable wage. Matt countered that if workers cannot be paid a livable wage, they will have little incentive to work willingly or diligently. He said they may simply find another job because, in his view, an employee's salary can signal how much an employer values their work. As a result, he argued, workers may be less invested in doing the job well.

Reactions to the video were largely in support of Matt's response to Brad's commentary. Most of the commenters shared the realities of working jobs and having to choose between food, gas, and rent on a daily basis. One commenter saracastically wrote, "You mean people who are being underpaid and overworked are miserable? I. Am. So. Shocked."

Another commenter said they don't see the point in being happy at work if they're not truly happy at work. They wrote, "I don't get paid enough to smile. Why tf would I act happy at work if work doesn't make me happy?"

A separate commenter said it's one thing to hate your job, but it doesn't warrant being rude to strangers. They wrote, "I get hating the job but why be d---s to customers who did nothing to you?"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims and experiences discussed in the video, which are based on TikTok user @iamtheonlymatt’s response to @bald_brad’s commentary about Gen Z workers and low-paying jobs.