Taylor, or @adyaguilera2.0 on TikTok, posted a video about the time she used a bathroom and was met with hostility. Somehow, the interaction escalated after a man who worked at a nearby business had previously called her fat and wanted her to stay away from the bathroom. The complicated dynamic and eventual fallout were detailed in the post, which garnered 7,410 likes and 40 comments.

She starts by explaining the background story. The place where she works sits next door to another business where this man works. It sounded like she works at a restaurant, while it’s unclear what the man does. Their businesses had a good relationship. The other workers would pop in for drinks during their shifts, and in return, the restaurant employees would use the bathroom in their building. This seemed like a fair trade until something went wrong.

One day, Taylor went to use the bathroom and the man at the front desk called her fat. This came out of nowhere, as they had a friendly relationship before. She didn’t know why he said this, but she chose to avoid the bathroom moving forward.

One day, Taylor went to use the bathroom, and the man at the front desk called her fat. This came out of nowhere, as they had previously had a friendly relationship. She didn’t know why he said this, but she chose to avoid the bathroom moving forward.

One night, she was in the area on a date with her boyfriend. They had just had dinner, and she was feeling a little bloated. She needed to use the bathroom and had forgotten to go before they left. Since they were nearby, she went to use the bathroom at the business where the man who called her fat worked.

She asked her boyfriend to come into the bathroom with her for a minute so he could help her unbutton her tight pants. When he went in with her, the man at the front desk freaked out. He demanded that she leave and use the bathroom at her workplace, but she claimed she wasn’t allowed to when she was off the clock.

Things escalated, and eventually, the employee and another man threatened her. All this to say, she avoids that bathroom now.

People on TikTok shared their thoughts in the comment section.

They Could Not Understand All of This Drama Over a Bathroom

People wanted to call and complain to the business. “Girl drop the business name I will be on the phone with the boss EXPEDITIOUSLY. This is not okay,” one TikToker wrote. Another added, “Provoking a fight and being that aggressive on the clock? Nope. I’d be contacting his employer, telling my manager and asking them to say something too.”

Others couldn’t understand why the man acted that way over a bathroom. “All of that over a toilet? The front desk dude has serious issues,” one user commented, while another chimed in, “I’m SOO confused though.. Why was he so mad at u????? Did u guys get into an argument the last time u saw him?”

It was a strange situation that many people couldn’t quite understand. Using the bathroom isn’t worth threats or name calling.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on TikTok user @adyaguilera2.0’s account of the bathroom encounter and subsequent confrontation.