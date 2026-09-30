Not everyone is comfortable accepting the love people offer them. Heather, who goes by @heathermtelford on TikTok, shared a passionate video explaining why she believes some of the kindest people are pushed to the side by others. She believes it’s often because they don’t want to accept the kindness being offered to them. Instead, they hide from people who care about them or use them to their advantage before walking away.

“Why are we always underappreciated?” Heather asks in the video. “It’s never enough, but it’s everything. It’s everything people should and could get.” She continues sharing her thoughts, saying it’s difficult to understand why people aren’t willing to accept the kindness others offer. Instead, she says, they take advantage of them.

“I don’t think I’ll ever understand why somebody can’t accept the goodness in other people,” she adds. “I feel like it’s becoming really rare to find someone who cares.” Heather is clearly passionate about the subject, explaining how she feels she has so much to offer but people continue to hurt her along the way. She encourages people not to push others away because they are kind and sensitive. She doesn’t want to be viewed as fragile, but rather as someone who can offer love and support to the people in her life.

The video garnered 16,000 likes and 880 comments. It also started a conversation about how people treat each other.

Many People Want the Love They Offer to Be Accepted

One TikToker wrote, “I've come to understand that people with good hearts show the kind of love that is close to God's love. We are the light in the world, and light shines the brightest in darkness. People are drawn to it, but they don't know how to handle it. Our type of love is rare, and sometimes we enter people's lives to show them what God's love looks like.”

Someone else added, “I hear this a lot that I am rare, I’m a rare gem but when it comes to being with someone I’m not enough. I’m always never enough. When I am enough. Why is the love I give, they feel like they aren’t worthy of receiving it? I have a good heart that needs protecting. Then be with me, love me. I don’t need protection. What I need is someone that loves me back. I molded myself into the best version of myself. Someone I was always meant to be and even then I will never be enough.”

One commenter shared that they can only give love, not accept it, while another attributed their difficulties connecting with others to their past relationships.

Others shared how exhausting it is to carry a one-sided relationship and said that when someone shows you their true colors, it’s OK to stop giving them what you have to offer. No one wants to feel like their time and resources are being drained without feeling loved and appreciated.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences or perspectives shared in the video, which are based solely on TikTok user @heathermtelford’s commentary about kindness, relationships and feeling underappreciated.