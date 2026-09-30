TikToker Admits She Was “Tan Blind” During Her Freshman Year

A woman on TikTok who goes by @celesteriemersma shared a story about how she would keep herself tan for school during her freshman year of high school. She would carve out time to apply the product to her skin not once, but three times every Sunday. She’d even sleep with a layer of the tan on her skin when she was supposed to wash it off. She was committed to the look, but now she realizes it was not her best decision.

In the video, which has garnered more than 77,000 likes and 150 comments, Celeste tells her story. She was so committed that she would fully tan her hands with the product, using a makeup brush to get into the crevices. She thought she did a seamless job of making it look natural, but it was obvious her tan was fake. Now she can laugh about it, but in the moment, she had no clue what it actually looked like.

Celeste said that during the period of her tan obsession, she was making “get ready with me” videos on TikTok. This is where someone does their hair and makeup on camera, often talking about their day or giving a tutorial on their look. Of course, her hands were in full view of the camera, showing off tan stuck in the wrinkles of her fingers and underneath her nails.

Celeste went as far as to say that she was “tan blind,” unable to see how cringey her tan looked. She encouraged other people to share their experiences in the comments, and they did not disappoint.

“LOL everyone had a terrible self-tan era during middle school,” one TikTok user wrote. Another shared how she also struggled to keep her hands tanned. “Okay like I don’t think my body looked bad but I have eczema on my hands and it would stick in there and I’d marinate for 24 hours,” she wrote.

Other people shared photos of their tans in the comments, and some were hilarious. Someone chimed in, “It’s ok my freshman year I put tanning drops in my lotion, and it came out so unbelievably patchy. I went to school for like weeks after that looking like I had vitiligo.”

Another wrote, “Dude I had fake tan blindness last year too it just looks orange.”

Some People Were Glad Their Parents Never Let Them Fake Tan

Someone shared that their parents never let them fake tan as a teenager, and another asked why her parents didn’t do the same.

“I’m so grateful my mom never let me use fake tan omg,” one commenter wrote.

Someone else added, “Where were your parents and why weren’t they desperately intervening in a panic?”

Others shared how they had mastered the art of fake tanning and no longer made themselves look as cakey as Celeste did. She didn’t share whether she still uses self-tanning products.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experience described in the video, which is based solely on TikTok user @celesteriemersma’s account of her freshman-year self-tanning phase.