Reddit User Says Parents Renovated House Without Permission

A Reddit user says their parents renovated a house they plan to buy without consulting them, sparking a family dispute over boundaries and who gets to make decisions about the property.

People online often flock to Reddit’s r/AmItheAsshole subreddit for both entertainment and advice. Users such as u/BlueberryOk1614 use the community to seek outside perspectives on personal conflicts, including a recent dispute involving their parents and a house they are planning to buy. Their post has garnered more than 3,700 upvotes and 700 comments.

According to the Reddit user, the house was passed down to them by their grandfather after other family members declined it. Their parents offered to help paint and re-carpet the property, which the user said they were fine with.

However, they claim their parents went beyond what they had agreed to do.

“My mum initially messaged me saying she was going over to do some cleaning, which was completely fine. We also made a plan that I would take some days off work and we would paint the house together. Fast forward, my parents went over supposedly to clean and instead painted basically the entire house without telling me,” they wrote.

The user later went to inspect the house and said that while most of the work was fine, there were drips, excess paint, and uneven patches in the living room after their mother used a spray gun to paint it.

Frustrated by the situation, the Reddit user said they messaged their parents and asked them not to make any further changes without consulting them.

“I appreciate that you're trying to help, but I'm supposed to be buying this house and I need to have a say in what happens to it,” they wrote. “We'd agreed that you'd let me know when you were painting so I could be there, but instead it was done without telling me.” They continued by asking their parents to speak with them before doing any more work on the property.

“Please don't do anything else to the house without talking to me first,” they wrote. “I'm genuinely excited about buying it, but if things keep being changed without me being consulted, I'm going to have to reconsider the situation.”

The message apparently did not go over well with their parents. The Reddit user said they were called “selfish and ungrateful” and were told they needed help or therapy.

They also claimed their parents told them to “just get over it” and let their mother do what she wanted with the house. According to the Reddit user, their parents also argued that because the property was being sold to them at a discount and their parents were doing work for free, they should simply be grateful.

The situation also reportedly drew in other family members, some of whom sided with the parents and believed the Reddit user was in the wrong.

Reddit users defend the decision to set boundaries

Several Reddit users disagreed with the family's reaction and argued that the original poster was justified in wanting a say in changes made to a house they plan to purchase.

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Others suggested that the Reddit user establish clearer boundaries with their parents once the property is officially in their name, including changing the locks.

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Some commenters also pointed out the distinction between accepting someone's help and giving them permission to make decisions about a property.

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At the same time, the house had not yet officially changed ownership, meaning the parents technically still had control over the property at the time of the dispute.

Still, Reddit users largely focused on the user's claim that their parents had agreed to paint the house together before allegedly completing much of the work without telling them.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post, which are based solely on u/BlueberryOk1614's account of the situation shared on r/AmItheAsshole.