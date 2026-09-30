‘Dead Wrong.’ Woman Says Childhood Friend Lost Her Storage Unit Over Missed Payments — Including Her Late Father’s Belongings

A TikTok posted by @lovemk.xoxo describes a childhood friend allegedly stealing her stored belongings, including her late father's possessions. The video, posted September 1, had drawn 73,600 likes, 845 comments, 10,800 saves, and 2,758 shares as of publication.

The TikToker, who goes by MK, moved from California to Houston in 2020. She relied on a childhood friend called Ashley as her main contact in the city. After an abusive breakup in September 2024, MK said she needed to return to California.

Ashley offered her space in her existing storage unit. MK moved her furniture and a safe containing her late father's belongings into the unit. She split the storage bill with Ashley through December 2024. In January 2025, Ashley planned to remove her own items and MK would take over the full bill alone from then on.

The TikToker said she paid in full every month through February 2026 without missing a single payment. That month, she said, Ashley told her she couldn't pay and returned MK's payment. MK visited the facility in person and learned the unit had been reassigned to a new renter since May 2025. A staff member told her the unit's contents were auctioned off for non-payment in March 2025.

This came as a surprise to her, since she had continued paying Ashley throughout that period, believing her belongings were secure.

MK said Ashley later claimed she may have mistakenly spent MK's payments on a different storage unit she also rented. The TikToker said she found that explanation hard to believe, given the amount of money involved over more than a year of steady payments.

She began the process of suing Ashley over the loss, which included her father's belongings, which she said she couldn't put a price on.

The TikToker said the production team behind the series Judge Judy later reached out to her. They told her they had found her case through court filings and wanted to feature it. The show offered to cover her travel and lodging for the appearance. MK said Ashley declined to participate, which kept the case from moving forward through the show.

One commenter reacted with surprise to the production reaching out to her. Their comment said they thought Judge Judy "get actors and it was for entertainment," rather than handling real disputes.

Another commenter placed the blame on Ashley. The commenter wrote that losing a parent's belongings "is not what's appropriate" [sic]. Ashley should be "held accountable," the reply concluded, for what happened.

One other commenter asked why MK didn't get her own storage unit, since she was paying for it regardless. Still, the commenter said, Ashley was "dead wrong," and they hoped MK would win the case in the end.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the storage dispute, the auction, and the exchanges with Ashley. The details above reflect MK's account as shared on TikTok. Ashley's full identity has not been confirmed, and The Daily Dot was unable to reach her for comment.