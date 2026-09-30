‘We’re Not Serving You’: A Cafe Manager Stepped In After a Customer Harassed and Recorded a Female Employee

A TikTok from @shleembeam_world showed a cafe manager stepping in after a customer harassed and recorded a female employee. The video was first posted in 2023 and recently resurfaced on Reddit, and had gathered over 28,000 upvotes and 1,700 comments as of publication.

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The clip was filmed inside the cafe and shows a customer holding up a camera while a female employee stands behind the counter.

"Camera. Break that camera, stop f-cking recording me," the employee can be heard saying in the video. The customer answered with, "You won't be mad. Make my milkshake and chill out."

The manager then stepped in. "You're not making nothing, dude," he can be heard telling the customer.

The customer questioned him. "You sure? You heard how she talked to me," he said.

The manager ordered the employees to go inside. "All right. Inside," he said, and then turned toward the customer and said, "Not making nothing." The customer kept trying to provoke him. "You wanna send, you send me," he told the manager. The manager replied calmly, "We're not serving you."

The customer threatened to get inside their kitchen and handle the order personally. He said, "I'll go back there myself and make a damn milkshake. Motherf-cker!"

The manager told him to leave. "Dude, get the hell out of here," he said. "Get the f-ck out of here."

The customer kept getting more aggressive. "I said, dude, make me mister, sir," he said. The video ends without clarifying how the confrontation ended.

One commenter praised the manager. "That is an amazing manager! I want to work for him-standing up for his employees and making sure they are safe!" they wrote.

A former restaurant manager shared a story of their own. "I ran IHOPs in Florida in the ’80s and kicked out so many belligerent a-sholes," they wrote. "They thought the customer was always right and would think I was bluffing until they actually saw me pick up the phone and call the police," the commenter wrote. "F-ckers would rarely stick around long enough to get trespassed."

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A separate commenter wrote about cameras and money. "We handed everyone cameras then told them it's their god-given right to film anywhere anytime for any reason," they wrote.

The same commenter continued, "You can actually make money for filming random strangers in public sometimes. So we actively incentivized this kind of behavior."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of the people in the video, the cafe's location or the events that led up to the recorded exchange. The details above reflect the TikTok video, its caption and comments posted beneath it.