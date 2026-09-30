‘Every Single Man With Zero Combat Training Thinks He Can Fight’: A Thread About Sports People Overestimate Has Hit a Nerve

A new discussion began among sports enthusiasts on the r/AskReddit subreddit. A post titled “What’s a sport that everyone thinks they can play with no training and going straight into a game?” was shared, and it sparked discussion in the comments section. The post had received 707 comments as of publication.

Featured Video

The first sport mentioned in the comments section was tennis. The first commenter jokingly wrote, “Apparently, 12% of men think they can score a tennis point on Serena Williams without prior experience, so I'm gonna say that one.” In response, another commenter wrote, “The hilarity is that these people can't even score on your average high school player.”

The commenter continued by revealing they played varsity tennis all four years of high school. At the time, the guys would always say, "I'll beat you at tennis! Easy!" And then the user wrote that they would watch the boys hit the ball as hard as they could and see it soar over the fence and into the traffic on the other side.

The commenter also wrote, “People have this delusion that it's a strength game... It's much more about control and strategy. Everyone can hit a ball really hard. Fewer can get the tiny lightweight ball to stay IN the court; fewer still can get it strategically placed, etc so the other player CAN'T return it. And no. Serena Williams plays with so much skill and speed that I wouldn't even be able to SEE the ball, let alone return it.”

The second sport that popped up in the comments section was baseball. One commenter wrote, “I’m amazed how many people think they could make contact or even get a hit off of a Major League Baseball pitcher.”



The third sport included a combination of Boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. One commenter wrote, “Boxing, kickboxing, wrestling- name any of the martial arts. Every single man you ask with ZERO combat training thinks he can fight. It is literally the only sport or activity you can mention that most guys think they can be proficient at without ever even attempting it.”

Another user wrote, “Maybe it comes with age and wisdom, but I do not think this at all and would prefer avoiding a physical confrontation at all costs.” The other couple of sports that were being talked about in the comments section were golf, darts, bowling, swimming, soccer, water polo, MMA, skiing and pickleball, amongst others.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by commenters in this Reddit thread. The details above reflect responses shared on r/AskReddit and represent the opinions of individual Reddit users.