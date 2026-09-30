‘She’s Way Cooler Than You’: TikToker Says Her First Date Was Going Well Until a Stranger Walked Up and Criticized Her Date to His Face

TikTok user Bella, who goes by @bella_does_whatever, gave an update on a recent first date, which she believed had gone well. However, the date was unexpectedly interrupted by a stranger.

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In the TikTok she posted on Aug. 30, Bella said that she had a good feeling about the date from the start. She liked the man's profile, the way he carried himself and the way he communicated. The two of them talked for nearly two hours and, according to Bella, she never felt bored during the conversation.

What struck her most was that he asked about her lymphedema.

Bella got emotional and said that no one had ever done that on a first date and that the question made her feel at ease. Once they had been talking for a while, they decided to get some food and strolled around central London before reaching Wok to Walk, a restaurant chain that Bella said she enjoys. But the date took an unexpected turn as they were eating.

Bella said that another woman at the restaurant had recognized her from social media and had told her that she liked her videos.

@bella_does_whatever I have a good feeling about this one… PSA: if you ever see me in public and it looks like I’m on a date, please just be respectful or say hi from a distance. I’m more than happy to say hello, just please be respectful is all ❤️ #Dating #DatingStories #SingleLife #FirstDate #ModernDating ♬ original sound - bella_does_whatever

As a public figure, Bella said that she doesn't mind such interactions since she is used to being recognized. Yet after that, another young woman approached the two of them and asked if they were on their first date. When Bella confirmed that they were, the woman then turned to her date and told him that Bella was "way cooler" than he was and then went on to criticize him for no apparent reason.

Bella felt that this was strange, especially since she did not think the woman was a fan who had recognized her from social media. The creator also said that she didn't know why the woman had decided to get involved in their date. Instead of letting the encounter spoil the evening, Bella reassured her date.

As they walked back to the station, Bella spoke to her date, and they had another "really lovely, genuine conversation."

Bella said she found him intelligent and passionate, traits that attract her. She also said they exchanged numbers and that she would like to see him again.

Most of the commenters reacted negatively to the incident. One commenter described the situation as "so uncomfortable and weird". At the same time, another wondered why the woman had approached a stranger and criticized him at the beginning of a date, even if it was to "hype [Bella] up."

TikTok users discuss Bella's positive first date experience.

Some concentrated on the positive aspects of Bella's date, especially that he asked about her lymphedema. One commenter said that they were impressed that he had asked about it, while another said that Bella seemed to have a different, happier energy in the most recent update. Other commenters also shared their own experiences about dating and hoped that Bella would have good luck as she waits to see if the connection leads to a second date.

In the caption of the video, Bella made a general request to anyone who might come across her in public. She asked people who saw her on a date to be respectful and added that while they were free to wave to her from a distance, they should let her enjoy her time with whoever she happened to be meeting.