TikToker Says He’s Gone on 153 Dates While Single for 7 Years

Being single can be difficult, and dating in today’s world can sometimes make it feel even more complicated. While social media might seem like it should make meeting people easier, it doesn’t always work that way. TikTok user @undiagnosedanthony is taking to the platform to lament being single, and his video has 138,200 views and 384 comments.

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@undiagnosedanthony, who goes by Anthony, is over hearing the familiar advice that a relationship will happen when you least expect it.

“You know how people say with regards to a relationship, it happens when you least expect it. It happens when you least expect it. Well, I’ve been least expecting it for about seven years now. So apparently it doesn’t f------ happen when you least expect it. Do you know what I mean?” he says in the video.

Anthony delivers the complaint with an exasperated and sarcastic tone, giving the video a lighthearted feel despite his frustration.

But Anthony isn’t done. He also has some thoughts about continuing to be single despite going on what he describes as an impressive number of dates.

“In fact, I reckon it happens when you settle. No, I reckon it happens when you f----- go on 153 dates, which is just something that I’m not willing to do right now. Do you know what I mean?” he says.

Viewers can relate to Anthony’s frustration after years of being single

Anthony’s comments struck a chord with some viewers, with several users relating to his frustration with dating and the idea that settling might be the key to finding a relationship.

“I do know what you mean, Anthony 🫠,” one user says.

Another commenter agreed with Anthony’s suggestion that some people end up in relationships after settling.

“ABSOLUTELY happens when you settle. Most of the girls I know don’t even like the guys they’re with. But society deems them more normal than people who won’t put up with someone they don’t want and would rather be single,” the user says.

Other commenters offered a more optimistic perspective, suggesting that finding a relationship may have more to do with personal growth and compatibility than simply settling.

“I think it happens when you understand Mr perfect isn’t going to come along and you meet someone who challenges you and you challenge them. You both grow into better people together,” one user says.

Another commenter said they had no intention of stopping their search for a partner, despite being frustrated with the process. “or just stop looking and he will find you um no i see these ppls comments and how long they’ve been single im good i will not stop looking lol but I also am sick of asking 101 questions 😅,” they say.

The comments offered a mix of agreement, frustration and different perspectives on what it takes to find a relationship.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the dating experiences described in the video, which are based solely on @undiagnosedanthony’s account of being single for seven years and his claim that he has gone on 153 dates.