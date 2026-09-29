TikTok servers love a good rant on the platform, and many take to the app to retell stories from their restaurants. One user, @deanredmonds, often takes to his account to share stories about his customers and highlight especially difficult ones. This video touches on the latter and has 264,300 views and 141 comments.

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@deanredmonds, who goes by Dean, is no stranger to a rant. The customer he is talking about in this video yelled at him for waiting on his food for what he said was “an hour and 15 minutes.” However, Dean says the ticket showed that the order had been placed 27 minutes earlier.

“I go to bring it out to him, and before I can even fully get to him, he’s standing up, being like, ‘Do you know what it’s like to wait an hour and 15 minutes for your food with three angry toddlers?’ And I’m looking at him like he’s an angry toddler, but I’m like, ‘Sir, your ticket says you placed this order 27 minutes ago,’” Dean recalls.

“He screams, ‘Bull!’ and rips out his phone. He’s like, ‘Look at this timer, and it says an hour and 15 minutes.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, sir, did you get to the restaurant an hour and 15 minutes ago? All I’m telling you is, you placed this order with me 27 minutes ago,’” he continues.

It’s then that a runner brings the customer his food. The man, however, refuses to eat it.

“He’s like, ‘You can have them package that to go. We’ve lost our appetite,’” Dean says. “The rest of his family is literally looking at me like, please give us that food. But we take it away, package it to go.”

The man then balks at the check, asking why he’s being charged for a meal that they didn’t eat. Dean explains that they packaged the food to go, but the man refuses to listen.

He takes his family and leaves, leaving the restaurant with $165 worth of to-go food that nobody touched.

People are in disbelief at the customer’s reaction to the situation

The customer’s use of a timer also caught commenters’ attention, with several questioning why he appeared to be tracking the amount of time that had passed. Some viewers suggested that the situation may have been an attempt to get the meal for free.

“Why is the general public so weird?” one user questions.

The timer also struck many commenters as suspicious, with several suggesting that the customer may have been trying to get a free meal.

“That was his plan from the beginning bc why did he have a timer running. He wanted it for free,” one commenter says.

The uneaten food also raised a few eyebrows, especially given how much food was left with the family when they walked out.

“Please tell me you guys at least got to eat that cause I know some places make you throw it out,” another user asks.

No updates were given about what happened to the leftover food.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @deanredmonds’ account of the customer’s alleged 75-minute wait, the restaurant’s order ticket and the events that followed.