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TikToker Says There’s a Point When You Finally Know You’re Over Your Ex: ‘It Wasn’t About Being Sad Anymore’

2:09 PM CDT on September 30, 2026

TikToker Explains How You Know You’re Finally Over Your Ex

TikToker Explains How You Know You’re Finally Over Your Ex

|Image Credit: TikTok/@lovemk.xoxo

Getting over a past relationship can happen in stages, and one TikToker says there comes a point when the things that once hurt you no longer have the same effect. TikTok user @lovemk.xoxo, who goes by MK on the platform, recently shared her thoughts on one of the final stages of getting over someone: feeling “disgust” toward their behavior. The video has garnered more than 1.4 million views and 2,100 comments.

“I don't mean like you look at them and think you're physically disgusted,” MK begins in the video. “It's more like the same behaviors that used to hurt your feelings. They used to make you question yourself, that made you feel like you weren't good enough or had you over explaining yourself for the 50th time.”

According to MK, those same behaviors eventually stopped making her wonder what she had done wrong. “It just turns you off and you stop asking, ‘Why are they doing this to me?’” she says. MK says this shift was one of the ways she realized she was over a past relationship. Instead of wondering why certain things were happening, she began questioning why she was continuing to entertain them.

“It wasn't about being sad anymore. It wasn't about being heard,” she explains. “It was just realizing that they were a loser.” She continued by saying that some people “can only meet you as far as they've met themselves.” “Instead of trying to get them to see themselves for who they really are, you just get turned off by who they really are and you decide that you do not wanna deal with them at all whatsoever,” MK says.

TikTok users shared their own experiences

Many commenters appeared to relate to MK's description of the point when a former partner's behavior no longer causes the same emotional reaction.

“Disgusted by their character! You realize it once their true identity shows,” one user wrote.

Another commenter described a different stage of moving on, writing, “So true the opposite of love is not hate, it’s actually just indifference.”

Others shared their own realizations after relationships ended. “Embarrassment that I was ever with that person and doing the mental gymnastics he had me doing,” one commenter wrote.

For some commenters, moving on appeared to involve more complicated emotions, including frustration over not recognizing unhealthy relationship dynamics sooner or struggling to leave relationships they were unhappy in.

The discussion reflects the different ways people describe the process of moving on from a relationship, with commenters sharing experiences that ranged from indifference to embarrassment and, in MK's case, feeling turned off by behavior that once caused emotional pain.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the experiences described in the video, which are based solely on TikTok user @lovemk.xoxo’s account of how she realized she had moved on from a past relationship and no longer felt the same emotional response to her ex’s behavior.

Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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