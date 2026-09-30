A Woman Said a Man Called Her ‘Not as Pretty as He Thought’ After Six Hours Together on a First Date — She Left and Told TikTok the Whole Story

A video posted on June 28, 2026, on TikTok shows creator @nccole11 recalling being called ugly by a man on her first date since returning to dating. The video had drawn more than 83,000 likes and 13,000 shares as of publication.

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"First date since I've been back in the dating scene, and this man called me ugly," she said. "Let that sink in." The two had texted for about a week, she said, and "it's, like, a vibe." He invited her on two dates, Saturday and Sunday, saying, "I love it. I can't wait to meet you".

Their first date was a fishing trip. "I haven't been fishing in years. Should be fun," the TikToker said. The man turned out to be "a fishing pro" and had a fishing rod tattooed on his neck.

She did not catch anything, while he caught "like, three fish in, like, five minutes". Afterward, the pair sat in his car, sharing a milkshake and a playlist.

@nccole11 “Get back out there” they said. I can’t make this shit up ? ♬ original sound - Nccole

She noted their height difference. He told her he was five-foot-nine, and Nccole said she is four-foot-eleven. "I wouldn't even have to look up to kiss him," she said. She asked how they were feeling because another date was planned for the next day. "Let's just get it out there," she said.

His answer stunned her. "This man has the audacity to tell me, he goes, well, you're not as pretty as I thought you'd be," Nccole said.

The TikToker was in disbelief. "I'm not as pretty. I'm not as straight up baffled," she said.

Six hours had passed by then. "We have been hanging out for six hours. And that's when he decides to tell me that, oh, you're not as pretty as I thought you'd be."

Nccole ended the date. "After he tells me I'm not pretty, I'm like, okay, I'm getting out of here," she said. She then drove back on the highway going 60 miles per hour, "not even in my right mind."

She said the comment should have humbled her. "But he didn't," she said. "Because now I have to prove you wrong."

"You're gonna see me one of these days, and you're gonna be like, oh, my god, it's that same girl," Nccole said. "Just wait on it. Know that it's coming."

One commenter questioned how she planned to change his mind. "I'm curious. How can you prove to him you are pretty to him? He already saw you," they wrote. "I don't think you can change someone's mind on that."

Another commenter shared a story about filters. "Me and the filters had to break up last year because I was becoming delusional lol," they wrote.

A third commenter had questions about the date. "Ok did yall not FaceTime? What pics did you show him?" they wrote. "Sharing a milkshake? 60 mph on the highway??? So many questions."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events on the date, the identity of the man, or the comments he allegedly made. The details above reflect the TikTok video, its on-screen text, and comments posted beneath it.