TikToker Says Men Make 3 Big Mistakes on First Dates: ‘Start Off Small’

A TikTok posted by creator @_datboydebo on July 28 shows him listing three mistakes he says most men make on a first date. The video drew 5,082 likes, 875 saves, 43 comments and was shared 115 times at the time of publication.

The TikToker captioned the video, "3 mistakes most men make on the first date." He starts the video with what he says is the most common mistake men make: "Number one, is y'all do way too much."

He claims men try to present a lifestyle they are not living. Debo said, "Fellas, we're not trying to show this girl the world [...] we're just trying to show her a little something." He then describes men who choose fine dining restaurants just for "breaking your pocket just to show her like, oh yeah, baby, I'm having it."

The creator compares a first date to a trip to an amusement park. "You don't take a baby to Disneyland because then when you bring her to the park, it's not going to appreciate the park," he explained. He then tells men to "slow the game down" and "start off small."

"Stop trying to impress the prospect and leave an impression on her, two very different things," the TikToker said.

The second mistake he noted involved men who leave a date without learning anything about the woman. "Number two is y'all not getting no information," he said. He added, "I'm not saying you got to cross-examine the prospect," and then told men, "Don't be afraid to ask about past relationships."

The creator also lists what men should watch during the conversation. "How does she talk to the waiters, is she polite," he asked. He then added, "What is her body language like."

Finally, the TikToker gets to the third mistake, which he says is the reason men put in effort at all. "This is what we work for y'all, this is what we do this for so we can display our bag," he said. He then tells men to "hold the door open for her" and "act like a gentleman."

He also says men avoid romance out of fear of looking lame. "Don't be afraid to get jiggy with her," the creator said. He then describes how a date might end at the woman's home. "You should be outside her crib just like five minutes," he said. "If she stays in that car for five minutes, let's just say that the night might still go on."

Most commenters agreed with the TikToker's advice. One commenter replied, "First date take her to chipotle, movies, chic fil a [sic] or cava... keep it simple."

One commenter offered the reasoning behind the TikToker's second point. "Asking questions is good because it shifts the pressure from being on you, to now being on here [sic]," a commenter wrote. "Instead of you being the one under scrutiny where every move being watched, now the pressure is flipped onto her and she feels that."

One other viewer pointed out something Debo left out, according to them. "One thing Debo don’t [sic] teach is how to shoot wit [sic] confidence that’s how I can beat coach in a 1on1 game," the commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @_datboydebo's account as shared on TikTok. His identity and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.