Woman Vents About Best Friend’s Wedding: “I Will Never Agree to Be a Bridesmaid Again”

A bridesmaid shared her plight of attending her best friend's wedding, which, according to her, is turning into a literal nightmare from day one. The post shared under r/bridezillas had received 42 comments as of publication.

The Reddit user started her post by writing that she is a bridesmaid at her best friend’s wedding. Ever since the festivities began, including the bridal party proposal bunch, she felt it was a nightmare for her. “I fully recognize I could’ve backed out at any time and am not looking for comments on that!” she wrote.

In her post, the bridesmaid informed leaving for the bachelorette weekend, and she confessed “dreading it.” The Reddit user wrote that the bridesmaid group chat never stops going off with useless messages with the same theme: “Babifying the bride and acting as if a marriage warrants treating her like the highest royalty with whatever means necessary.”

“The themed nights, the decorations, color coordination, travel, expenses adding up… It’s all too much!!!” The bridesmaid concluded the post by writing that she learned her lesson and will never agree to be a bridesmaid again. In fact, she also wrote that she would never ask this level of insanity of friends/family at her own wedding one day.



The comments section was filled with several reactions. One commenter wrote, “Exactly. The whole (expensive) bridesmaid proposal scenario is literally a newly invented thing brought to you by capitalism in the form of the bridal industry.”



Another commenter wrote, “What has spawned the miserable 3-4 day destination bachelorette trip? What’s wrong with a local night out or spa day? How can young women afford to pay AND get time off for both a bach trip and attending the wedding? I had to say no to a lot of weddings the years I was 28 - 32. I would never have gone into debt for these ridiculous events.”



A third commenter wrote, “I'm so glad that you say that you learned a lesson. I really hope that you actually did and that you will never treat other people the way that you have now been treated.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the incidents, identities, professional backgrounds, or businesses described in the original post or the comments. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/bridezillas.