Redditor Refuses One-Way Video Interviews During Job Search

A Reddit user who goes by BraindanceFox took to the subreddit r/jobsearchhacks to share their approach to job interviews. They said they stopped participating in one-way video interviews and began asking recruiters if they could schedule a brief phone call instead. The post received more than 31,000 upvotes and 75 comments.

“Three months ago I decided I was completely done with HireVue, Spark Hire, and all those soul-crushing one-way ‘interviews’ where you talk to a countdown timer. It felt terrifying at first because every recruiter makes it sound mandatory if you want to move forward. But after spending 45 minutes answering prompts to an empty screen just to get an automated rejection at 2 AM, something snapped,” they wrote.

BraindanceFox said that whenever a recruiter sends an invitation for an asynchronous video interview, they now politely ask if they can schedule a 15-minute phone call instead.

“Whenever a recruiter sends me an invite for an async video screen now, I politely email back asking if we can schedule a quick 15-minute phone chat instead to respect both our schedules. About half of them ignore it or say no, but the other half actually agree or just pass me directly to the hiring manager,” they wrote.

The Redditor acknowledged that not every company respected the request. However, they said the companies that did agree to a phone conversation stood out during the rest of the hiring process.

“The crazy part? The companies that agreed to skip the one-way screen were the only ones that actually respected my time throughout the rest of the hiring pipeline. Every single company that insisted on the robot screen turned out to have a ridiculous 6-round interview loop or ghosted after round three,” they wrote.

BraindanceFox encouraged other job seekers to view the interview process as a mutual evaluation rather than assuming they have to accept every requirement from a potential employer.

Reddit Users Share Their Experiences With One-Way Interviews

The post prompted other Reddit users to share their own experiences with one-way video interviews and job-search processes.

“I used to waste so much time rehearsing for those HireVue timers just to get a generic rejection email. Last month I politely declined one and asked for a brief call like you suggested, and the recruiter actually scheduled it right away. It really is the best filter for companies that value human time,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter cited research they said supports concerns about asynchronous video interviews.

“There’s actual research behind this one. A field experiment covering more than 3,000 applicants found async video screens caused an over 50% decrease in application continuation, and the steepest drop came from women and from the most qualified applicants (Avery, Ip, Leibbrandt and Vecci, A Brave New World of Hiring, 2026). This means the companies running them are filtering out the exact people they say they can’t find,” they wrote.

That research claim was not independently verified for this article and is presented as the commenter’s statement.

Another user joked about the increasingly automated nature of the interview process.

“Why does it have to be in one way street? Why can’t their AI talk to my AI and then my AI can reject their AI and save me a lot of time!” they wrote.

For BraindanceFox, refusing one-way video interviews has become a way to set expectations about how they want to communicate with potential employers during their job search.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify BraindanceFox’s experiences with recruiters or the hiring processes described in the post. The account is based solely on the Reddit user’s experience shared on r/jobsearchhacks.