Internet Asked What People Secretly Find Disturbing but Pretend Is Normal — the Top Answer Was Filming Everything on Your Phone

Reddit thinks filming on our phones is deeply disturbing, but has become normalized today. In the era we live in, social media and phones are extremely dominant.

But Redditors feel that perhaps capturing an incident or just life in general on our phones has taken a “toxic” turn. A popular subreddit, ‘Ask Reddit,’ that encourages thought-provoking questions featured yet another one by @PomegranateNo2244.

They asked people, “What is something you secretly find deeply disturbing, but everyone else seems to accept as totally normal?”

As of publication, the post had drawn more than 4,400 upvotes and nearly 4,000 comments.

The comments were full of unique answers, but one was most common: our phones. One user got the ball rolling by stating they’ve been expected to be available for calls 24/7.

This prompted a string of responses related to how the device has become deeply disturbing. One user described it as a “toxic technology.”

In response, another brought up filming on our phones, saying, “People using smartphones to record videos everywhere, including private spaces.” They further listed reasons for their statement.

The user mentioned, “You don’t need to capture videos in gym lockers. You don’t need to record videos of people in public to shame them on social media.” This particular comment received over 12,000 upvotes and sparked similar outrage.

An individual who resonated with the opinion also brought up recording people in a workplace and strongly discouraged viewers from doing so. They said, “Stop putting it on social media, you don’t have to record every second…”

Other Topics Redditors Called 'Deeply Disturbing'

A Redditor commented on the normalization of recording, saying, “Recording randoms is so normalized; people extend that same normalization to folks in their workplace (you shouldn’t film random folks in the street anyway!!).”

Many others shared their opinions on other subjects related to filming, including the influencer culture. They made references to content creators visiting touristy establishments or cafes, or even witnessing certain events in a public setting.

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Some were glad that social media either didn’t exist or wasn’t as popular in their generation when growing up. One person mentioned, “I hear some horror stories from my younger coworkers, and I don’t think I would’ve made it out alive.”

Other things listed by Redditors apart from phones included fitness, health, the shift from CDs and Vinyl to digital music, the influence of AI, and so much more.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the identities of Reddit users cited in this article. The details above reflect comments shared in r/AskReddit in response to a question posted by u/PomegranateNo2244.