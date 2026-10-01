TikTok creator Gemma, known as @gemma.moro, regularly shares videos about her experiences working in the restaurant industry. In a recent video, she described an interaction with two older women whose behavior toward her allegedly changed after she forgot to bring one of them water. The video received more than 28,000 likes and 500 comments, with other servers sharing their own experiences with difficult restaurant customers.

Gemma said her shift initially started without any problems. The two women were friendly, and she said they even engaged in some lighthearted banter with her. When the women ordered cocktails, one of them also requested a glass of water. In the middle of the busy shift, Gemma said she forgot to bring it after delivering their drinks.

Gemma said that, in her experience, most customers would simply remind their server if something had been forgotten. She claimed, however, that these customers reacted differently.

According to Gemma, the women began gossiping about her and even covered their mouths with their hands while talking to each other.

Gemma said she was frustrated by what she perceived as a major change in their attitude toward her over a small mistake. She noted that she realized her mistake shortly afterward and brought the woman her water, but said the interaction remained difficult for the rest of the evening.

The story resonated with other servers in the comments, many of whom shared their own experiences with customers whose attitudes changed during a shift.

Other Servers Share Their Experiences With Difficult Customers

“I’ve learned if you cross that ‘invisible line’ you’re not supposed to as an employee and say something back … They get mortified, reminds them you’re human!!” one server wrote.

Another shared an experience in which a customer complained to a manager after the server greeted a couple by saying “guys.”

“I once said, ‘hey guys how are we doing tonight’ to a couple. They got my manager after the meal and complained that I misgendered his wife by calling them guys … comped bill no tip …,” they wrote.

One commenter who identified as a retired server said they had encountered similar behavior throughout their career.

“I’m Gen X retired lifetime server and this is facts on facts! My worst nightmare was a party of old teachers!” they wrote.

Some commenters pushed back on the idea that older customers are uniquely responsible for rude behavior, suggesting that difficult customers come from different age groups.

Others speculated about why some customers might become difficult with servers, including the possibility that they are looking for a reason to leave a smaller tip.

“Because they are just waiting for a reason to not have to tip you. It’s like a game for them,” one commenter wrote.

Another pointed to what they saw as a contradiction in complaints about younger generations’ manners. “And they say the younger generations are so rude and have no manners … like hello,” they wrote.

While the commenters had different explanations for difficult customer behavior, many said they recognized the experience Gemma described from their own time working in restaurants.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify Gemma’s account of the interaction or the customers’ behavior. The events described are based solely on @gemma.moro’s account in her TikTok video.