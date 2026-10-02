Hasbro Made a Crying Homeless Doll in 1965 as an Alternative to Barbie — It Came With a Tear, and a Begging Hand — Children Were Terrified of It

A Reddit post in r/Damnthatsinteresting resurfaced a picture of Hasbro's 1965 doll Little Miss No-Name. The original poster described the doll as a crying, impoverished-looking alternative to Barbie, dressed in a burlap sack.

The doll sold poorly at launch, a point the Museum of Failure later confirmed by including it in their collection of discontinued products.

Little Miss No-Name was designed by Deet D'Andrade and took inspiration from the "big-eyed waif" paintings of artist Margaret Keane, according to Toy Tales.

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The fifteen-inch doll came barefoot, dressed in a burlap sack held together with a safety pin, with a molded hand positioned as if she were begging, per the same outlet.

The doll had a single plastic teardrop that could be placed under one eye, earning her what collectors have called "the doll with the tear," according to Toy Tales. Her packaging showed her standing outside in a snowstorm with a printed plea card reading, "I need someone to love me," Toy Tales reported.

Hasbro leaned further into the backstory in 1968 with a cross-promotion tied to Borden's Dutch Instant Chocolate Flavored Mix.

The Museum of Failure, which now includes the doll in its collection, says Hasbro discontinued Little Miss No-Name quickly after many children feared the doll rather than play with it.

Several replies focused on how unsettling the doll looks by modern standards. One commenter wrote, "Probably because it looks like a haunted Victorian era dead child inhabits it."

Others said the doll might have found an audience in a different era. One person wrote, "Is it wrong to say that it would probably sell better now than it would in 1965..."

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Another recalled a different origin story for toys like the Little Miss No-Name, writing, "They are a Reddit joke that became a toy. Long ago, someone shared a picture from an ad for a home made stuffy that also used your kids baby teeth after they fell out. It made the rounds, then went away. Then someone apparently made the actual thing and now people buy them."

One commenter argued that the dolls sold much better than the post said. "They seem to sell pretty well from what I've seen," they wrote. "What's funny is this would have sold was early as the 90s. The Hot Topic goths would have loved this in the mid 90s. I was there, I should know." They claimed that the dolls would sell even today.

This article is based on a post shared in r/Damnthatsinteresting on Reddit. Historical details about Little Miss No-Name are sourced to Toy Tales and the Museum of Failure. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the commenter experiences described in the thread.