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TikToker Shares the Questions She’s Tired of Hearing About Her Long-Distance Relationship: ‘When Are You Guys Gonna Move?’

7:45 PM CDT on October 1, 2026

TikToker Mocks Questions About Her Long-Distance Relationship

TikToker Mocks Questions About Her Long-Distance Relationship

|Image Credit: TikTok/@mariahgrippo

Long-distance relationships can come with their own set of challenges, including the questions couples often receive about when they plan to finally live together. TikTok user @mariahgrippo, whose name is Mariah, recently shared a video parodying some of the questions she regularly gets about her long-distance relationship. The video has received more than 433,000 views and 600 comments.

Mariah said people frequently ask when she and her partner plan to move in together, including which one of them will eventually relocate.

“When are you guys gonna move together? Are you gonna move, or is he gonna move? Are you guys, like, when are you planning on moving? Like, soon? Have you guys talked about moving at all? Like, is that something you guys, like, discuss? Are you guys gonna live together soon? That won’t last long. No. One of you is gonna have to move,” she says in the video, parodying the questions she has been asked.

Mariah Is Not the Only One Dealing With These Questions

The comments section was filled with users sharing similar experiences with questions about their own long-distance relationships. Several said they have also been asked how they know their partners are being faithful when they live in different cities.

“I could never do that … how do you know he’s not cheating,” one user wrote, adding, “Meanwhile their man is cheating LOCALLY.”

“This or how do you trust them? Or how do you know they’re not cheating? Like I have been cheated on dating in the same city atp it doesn’t even matter 😭,” another commenter said.

Other commenters focused on the questions they receive about what comes next for their relationships.

“This is sooo true!!! Everytimeeeeeeee like MIND YOUR BUSINESS!!!!!” one person wrote.

“My face when they ask: ‘What’s the next step for y’all?’ … none of ur business,” another commented.

While some people may ask these questions out of curiosity or concern, Mariah’s video resonated with other people in long-distance relationships who said they have encountered similar conversations.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the details of Mariah’s long-distance relationship. The account of the questions she receives is based solely on @mariahgrippo’s video and the experiences shared by commenters.

Rachel Tolleson

Rachel is a writer, reviewer, and critic within the entertainment industry with over four years of experience. She champions indie filmmaking and indie horror. Her work can be found at The Mary Sue and That Hollywood Show.

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