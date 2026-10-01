‘But It’s 4:59 P.M.’ TikTok Workplace Skit Has Viewers Relating To The Struggle Of Leaving On Time

Sometimes it can be more difficult than usual to leave work on time, particularly if a colleague begins telling a story right before the workday ends. This all-too-familiar situation that occurs in the workplace is at the heart of a skit on TikTok posted by digital content creator Mike Weston. In the video, which has more than 133,900 likes, Weston seems to be about to leave his office when a female colleague leans over the partition separating their work areas and starts talking to him.

The overlay text on the video reads "When your coworker is telling you a story, but it's 4:59." The caption states "Sorry, it's time to leave" with some hashtags related to the office and work.

Instead of breaking up the conversation, though, Weston is seen quietly picking up his work bag and leaving, giving only a slight nod without making eye contact. The humor comes from the difference between the colleague carrying on with her story and Weston clearly being ready to finish work and leave as soon as possible.

A number of commenters said the situation was familiar; one of them joked that the rest of the story should be sent to them by email. Another commented, "It sounds like a tomorrow morning story." Others suggested just picking up the conversation the next day.

One commenter said that people can say "Let's have our conversation tomorrow" in such a situation.

Timing was one of the most noticeable issues for viewers. One questioned why colleagues tend to talk more specifically at 4:55 p.m. Meanwhile, another said that they put on their AirPods before leaving so that their coworkers know they are not available for a conversation.

TikTok users talk about this awkward workplace situation.

A handful of other commenters went a step further, detailing ways to avoid getting drawn into last-minute workplace chats like the one in the video. One person said that they leave their office at exactly 5 p.m. since the walk to the elevator takes two minutes, and another joked that they schedule a meeting on their calendar titled "cleaning my desk" so that they could leave on time.

The comments also revealed that each worker has their own idea of what their leaving time is. While some say they usually start leaving a few minutes before 5 p.m., others joked that they work later shifts and can only dream of having a 9-to-5 schedule.