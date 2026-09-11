TikTok creator @molly.rutter posted a video describing her highly anticipated first date with a foreign student that, since its publication, has drawn over 15 million views and generated over 7300 comments. Molly appeared excited on her way to the date and said she liked him when they met in person. But by the end of the date, she said things had taken a different turn.

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At the beginning of the video, Molly filmed herself on her way to meet her date and said she was excited to see him. She said he was from India and that it was his first time in the United States. She added that he attended a university in Buffalo, New York, where he studied artificial intelligence.

Molly said they had spoken on the phone before meeting and that she found him attractive from their initial conversation. This seemed to add to her excitement. Because he was still getting familiar with Buffalo, she said she planned to take him to one of her favorite food spots in the city.

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Shortly after their date began, she gave an update on how it was going. She described him as "Absolutely adorable" and said that she found him physically appealing. Molly also said that she detected some shyness from her date, which only made her more fond of him.

Molly's Date With the Foreign Student Takes a Turn

As the night progressed, she was all smiles and said they had already planned a second date. However, she was a bit disappointed when he initially said he couldn't go to a second location because he had classes the next morning. She decided to meet up with her friend after the date.

In the next clip, Molly told viewers that their plans had changed and that he would be joining her at another location. The tone changed by the end of the video, when Molly said, "This date ended terribly. . . It was so bad in the end."

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Much of the discussion centered on the video's cliffhanger, with commenters asking what had happened. One commenter wrote, "Molly how does it change from "he's so adorable" to "it ended terribly. . . I need the story NOW queen."

To satisfy their curiosity, Molly followed up with another video explaining what actually happened that night. She said they shared an intimate kiss after their dinner date, which she described as mutual. However, she said he later asked for a second kiss before touching her inappropriately in a public setting. Molly explained that he should ask before making advances that are more appropriate in a private setting. According to her, he agreed and appeared to regret his actions.

Then, another incident happened, which she explained in this TikTok video, that changed the entire mood of the evening. Despite saying that he needed to leave because of classes the following day, he chose to stay and they eventually ended up at a second location, where they met Molly's friend.

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She said that while they were hanging out, a stranger approached them looking for her lost phone. Molly offered to help by calling the woman’s number from her own phone. They were unable to find the phone, but Molly said her date later went on to “scold and criticize” her for handing her phone to a stranger. She told him that she was capable of making her own decisions and assessing situations for herself, and that she didn’t need him to lecture her or tell her what to do.

From that moment, she said the spark she felt was gone. Ultimately, she felt that the man lacked social intelligence and was "socially inept." She said that he lacked the awareness to discern what was appropriate when dealing with a woman, which she found very unattractive.

Many of the reactions to the video focused on the fact that she may have overreacted, stating that she needed to take into account the cultural differences of her date. They wrote, "You most definitely over reacted a bit."

Another commenter added, "I think if you’re looking to date people of different cultures and from different places it’s extremely important to know your experience is going to look different."

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A separate commenter echoed their cultural differences and wrote, "1. He’s in a foreign country where he doesn’t know or understand the culture."

This commenter followed up with more advice about avoiding second locations. They wrote, "I had to learn the hard way to always just go with the original plan, bad things always happen when you go to a different location or stay out later than planned lollll. Sorry this happened."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the date described by TikTok creator @molly.rutter. The details of the date, including the change in plans and what happened afterward, are based solely on @molly.rutter’s account in her TikTok video. Molly did not provide further details about why she characterized the date as having ended “terribly” in the video referenced here.