A Woman Says Her Date Insulted Her Age Mid-Date — She Left Before Dinner Was Over

A woman said her dating-app match delivered her worst first date after insulting her age. She shared the story in a TikTok detailing several uncomfortable moments.

The pair matched on The League before exchanging numbers and speaking by phone. They then agreed to meet for dinner, but the evening quickly changed.

The creator said she drove herself because she wanted an easy exit. At the restaurant, the hostess greeted her. The hostess said the man requested a “really, really pretty girl.” The creator initially found the comment flattering before noticing a strange look.

The date raised more concerns during their first conversation. The man declined alcohol but repeatedly pushed the creator to order wine. She eventually ordered white wine after he kept insisting. He also described a year-long relationship as “purely sexual.”

The conversation then turned toward relationships and intimacy. He said physical attraction mattered most in a relationship. He suggested couples could make up through sex after weeks without talking. The creator suspected he wanted someone mainly for their appearance.

She then asked what attracted him to her dating profile. He called her pretty before making a comment about her age. “Obviously I’m not gonna have some 36-year-old sitting next to me,” he said. He also mentioned owning a Ferrari, the creator said, during the same conversation.

The creator said her profile clearly listed her age as 36. She then asked more questions about his relationship expectations. He described himself as mean, selfish, and unwilling to prioritize a partner. He also said he wanted a pretty woman beside him while he paid for her.

The creator noticed another contradiction on his dating profile. She said the profile claimed he had 'done therapy' and described him as 'emotionally available.' She said it also described him as “emotionally available.” She ultimately left before finishing dinner. The hostess then told her he frequently brought dates there.

Viewers Reacted To The Dating-App Horror Story

Viewers responded with jokes, dating advice, and reactions to the man’s comments. One user joked, “Lowkey sounds like he’s my dream man- gives me money then leaves me alone.” A second commenter focused on the unfinished meal. “And you left the food too! I would have stayed for the doggie bag!”

Another user offered different first-date advice. “Never do dinner on a first date,” they wrote. “The risk of a terrible evening isn’t worth it.” One more user discussed modern dating. “There are some seriously strange people out there now,” they wrote. “The dating pool is seriously polluted.”

Another commenter praised the creator’s questioning during the date. They wrote, “You asked such great questions.” They also said, “Absolutely 100% believe people when they tell you they are not nice!!” A separate user flagged the drink pressure. “Plying you with drink? A red flag indeed,” they wrote.

The creator's TikTok does not address whether the discrepancies on his profile were intentional. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the date or his statements. The account reflects the creator’s version of events. Still, viewers found plenty to discuss about the unusual first date.