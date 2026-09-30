Woman Says She Dated a Man for Four Years Only to Discover He Had a Wife of 18 Years and She Was His Sixth Mistress

A TikTok user, @thatcraftygingconnor, shared her relationship story about a boyfriend she was with for almost 4 years, only to find out that she was his mistress number 6 to his wife of 18 years. Not just that, she also found out he had been cheating with a woman half his age. This video had received 482,200 views, 52,300 likes and 887 comments as of publication.

The woman started the video by saying that she recently found out that the man she had been with for the last four years not only had another girlfriend but also a wife. She revealed that the man had been in her daughter’s life, had been with her through her pregnancy and even cut the cord. She added that her boyfriend and his wife were not divorced or separated — he had been married for 18 years.

The TikTok creator claimed that in February 2025 she had asked her boyfriend that she wanted to move ahead in this relationship and wanted something more from him. When nothing changed by August, she ended the relationship. She said that for most of their relationship, she genuinely felt loved and supported by him.



The creator said her boyfriend stayed with her even though the baby was not his. She said that the man came with her to her doctor’s appointment and gave her emotional support. “This man had every opportunity to walk away, and instead he watched me have another man’s baby,” she said. This made her trust him more.

The woman said that she had her baby in May, and in August she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with his co-worker. “He is 42, and she is 22. He is literally twice her age,” she said. She even realized that this relationship had started in October 2025. When she discovered these relationships, she was six months postpartum.

Two weeks after finding out about this relationship, the woman also found out that he already had a wife of 18 years with whom he had kids. “He had given me a version of his marriage that it was over; he was divorced,” she said.

After finding out about the wife, the TikTok creator confessed to googling her and finding her. They met, and the creator realized that the wife thought that she was in a happy marriage, and the TikTok user thought that the marriage, which she was told was over, was functioning nicely.

After speaking with the wife, the creator learned the man had been cheating throughout ten years of the marriage and that she was his sixth mistress. “I didn't apply for this position; I didn't audition for that position; I did not submit a resume,” concluded the user.



One commenter wrote, “I don’t even understand how a man has this much time !!!” Recalling their story, “The man men will figure out a way to do anything they wanna do. my dad cheated on my mom with a women from utah (we live in Louisiana) married her, bought a house with her, had a whole kid with her. all while married to my mom. this started when i was around 2-3 and we didn’t find out until i was 13 or 14.”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the relationships and timeline described by the creator. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @thatcraftygingconnor and the comments on that post. The identities of the man, his wife, and the other woman have not been confirmed.