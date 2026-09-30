‘You Did Absolutely Nothing’: TikToker Says She Stopped Tipping Cafe Workers Who Don’t Even Greet Her, Viewers Agree

A TikTok user @ivymarieplay shared a video explaining the reason behind not pressing that no-tip button whenever she is at a cafe these days. The reason she gives is that she feels the one at the counter does nothing except stare at the customer. The video has received 841,500 views and 1,628 comments as of publication.

The TikTok creator started the video by saying she is not proud of it, but she is woman enough to admit that these days she has gotten good at pressing the no-tip button. Explaining the reason, the woman said, “Because you did absolutely nothing.”



@ivymarieplay Tipping culture is WILD. Maybe this is an unpopular opinion, but if the most personal part of our interaction is you rotating an iPad toward me, I’m not tipping. Existing near the cash register is not a service? ♬ original sound - ivymarieplay

The woman said that when she walked up to the counter, the employee just kept staring at her. The TikTok creator said she was the one who had to start the conversation, despite the employee being the one paid to work there. “That's crazy,” she said.

The creator questioned: “How has our social skills gotten so bad?” She continued, “It's funny to me because a lot of people are like, Oh well, AI, well this robot stuff is gonna take our jobs.”

The creator said AI should take these jobs instead, since a robot would at least greet customers and say, "Hi, how are you?" After this, according to her, they would also say, “Thanks, have a great day.”

She concluded the video by saying, “And you're not looking at me anyway, so I guess it's no different than having a computer do your job. Do better. Not proud of it.”



One of the commenters who was also a server wrote, “Server here, unless you actually wait on me, provide a service for me and a good experience then no, I will not be tipping either. It’s gotten outta control and it makes it harder for tip dependent jobs like mine cause it’s making everyone fed up and not wanting to to anywhere at all.”

Another commenter wrote, “I would rather order at a kiosk and have my order brought to me by a robot table than tip a server.” A third commenter wrote, “No bc why am I tipping in a DRIVE THRU!? I JUST paid 17$ for 2 coffees and you asking me for MORE MONEY!?”



The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including whether the date occurred as the creator described. The details above reflect the account shared on TikTok by @ivymarieplay and the comments on that post.