TikToker Apologized to a Delivery Driver for a $2 Tip and Said Karma Came Back Years Later at an Airport — the Punchline Opened a Tipping Debate

A TikTok posted by Michael Harrison retells a joke about a small tip that he thought came back around years later. The video, posted June 12, had drawn 237,900 likes, 1,772 comments, 10,700 saves, and 56,400 shares as of publication.

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In the clip, the TikToker said he once tipped a delivery driver $2 because he was broke at the time. He had little else to spare and apologized several times, saying he simply couldn't afford to give more. Years later, at an airport, someone tapped him on the shoulder from behind.

"It wasn't him," Harrison said, playing on the suspense.

The joke pulled the comment section toward a wider argument about tipped wages in the U.S. One commenter argued companies target customers over pay structures rather than confront employers. They "go after people that don't tip but not their boss for giving them a proper wage," the commenter wrote.

Another commenter explained why the practice was so prevalent in the U.S. A driver "makes less than minimum wage," the commenter wrote. " the idea is he'll get income from tips. It's a terrible, crappy thing but it's the reality and not tipping only hurts the driver, the company doesn't care. If you want real change just don't give business to somewhere where tips are implied / expected. [sic]"

A different commenter questioned why a tip is expected once a delivery fee is already paid. If the driver already gets paid based on distance and time, the commenter asked, why tip on top of that?

One commenter wrote that if the payment is too low, "he should get a different job." They argued the customer shouldn't be expected to make up the difference.

Another commenter compared it to tipping culture in Europe. Tipping there is "completely optional," the commenter wrote. Nobody should feel ashamed for skipping it in the U.S. either, the commenter added, saying they were much happier living under the European system.

The debate over refusing a tip has popped up before on TikTok.

A coffee shop manager confronted a customer over skipping a tip. The customer had declined to tip on an $18 turkey wrap after staff did not add Sriracha to it. The manager told him people in the neighborhood tip 18 percent at minimum.

Several commenters in that thread argued tipping culture had inflated well beyond its original purpose. They said it had spread into counter orders, self-checkout kiosks, and quick pickup counters that required much less effort.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the original $2 tip or the airport encounter. The details above reflect Harrison's account as shared on TikTok. Identities and locations have not been confirmed.