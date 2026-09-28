A Man Skipped the Tip at a New York Coffee Shop — the Manager Asked Him Why and He Had an Answer

A TikTok posted by @maxwellsvision recounts a coffee shop manager questioning his decision to not give a tip. The video, posted September 22, 2026, had drawn 139,400 likes, 2,297 comments, 6,407 saves, and 1,874 shares as of publication.

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Craving a bagel with butter, the TikToker walked to a coffee shop around the corner in New York, but the menu changed his mind. He ordered a turkey wrap with bacon and double protein after a workout.

An older woman behind the counter asked whether he wanted cheese, and he declined. He then asked for some Sriracha sauce inside the wrap. The shop does not add hot sauce, she replied, though customers can do it themselves. The cashier also offered coffee, but he refused and picked a Celsius from a fridge behind the counter.

The TikToker was paying with Apple Pay and reached a tip screen offering 18 percent, 20 percent, and 25 percent. He pressed skip. The wrap and the Celsius totaled $18. He said skipping tips was routine for him unless an employee did something exceptional.

The cashier read the receipt, saw no tip, and her attitude changed towards the TikToker. The woman who had greeted him with a smile now gave him no expression at all. Sitting down in his seat, he began scrolling through TikTok and watched cat videos for about five minutes. An employee then called out the order.

A different woman handed over the wrap, and her name tag read manager. As she passed it across, she asked why he had not left a tip.

The TikToker answered, "I'm not leaving a tip cause y'all couldn't put Sriracha inside my wrap." He further asked the manager why he owed an extra $5 on top of the $18 already spent.

The manager told him people in the neighborhood tip 18 percent at minimum. The TikToker expects to stay in the neighborhood for at least another year and plans to renew his lease. He agreed but said he'd tip only the staff member who met his needs.

The tip screen at the register and the manager's response drew similar reactions in the comments. One commenter wrote of self-checkout, "who the f--- am I tipping if I did the job by myself."

Another wrote of a frozen yogurt shop, "all the employee did was click a few buttons, why would I tip." The commenter poured the yogurt, added the toppings, and weighed the cup.

One wrote of DoorDash, "there's no way your [sic] charging me with the delivery fee with the original total." The commenter objected to a tip request after paying the delivery fee.

The manager's question also drew a reply. One commenter wrote, "'You couldn't pay your employees a good wage?' then leave."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the shop, the exchange with staff, and the total. The details above reflect the TikToker's account as shared on TikTok. Identities and locations have not been confirmed.