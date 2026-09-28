Luxury Workers Were Asked About the Worst Behavior They Had Seen From Wealthy Clients — the Answers Involve a Dirty Car, a Diaper-Free Child, and a Dog Situation

A Reddit thread asked workers in luxury settings to name the trashiest behavior they had seen from wealthy people. The r/AskReddit post was published September 27 and had gathered over 1,700 upvotes and 464 comments as of publication.

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One commenter described a wealthy woman in their small town who regularly parks in accessible spaces. They said the fines do not discourage her because she can afford them.

The commenter wrote that their town lacks a local tow truck. “In any other town she would be towed,” they wrote, before describing one person with a disability placard who parked their vehicle behind the woman’s car.

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That kept the woman from driving away. “Which seems to be the most effective way to handle her,” they wrote.

Another commenter argued that businesses often weigh cleanup costs against the value of a high-spending customer when deciding how to respond to sanitation problems caused by wealthy clients.

“Corporations are fundamentally sociopathic entities. They do not feel pain, shame, or compassion,” the commenter wrote. They compared that with small business owners who may feel personally insulted when customers damage or soil their spaces. They added that a company could decide that cleaning costs and inconvenience to other guests are outweighed by a high-spending customer’s value.

A former valet at a high-end resort hotel described a regular brunch guest who repeatedly drove against traffic to reach the drop-off point. The woman had claimed her grandfather had been a military dictator in Central America. “She always rolled in against traffic. Every. Freaking. Time,” they wrote. They said she would respond, “omg lol did I do it again??”

The valet said the woman never tipped the staff. They also described her car as the dirtiest vehicle they had seen in their work. Years later, the commenter saw a giant SUV pull into a restaurant patio area while driving the wrong way and partly mounting the sidewalk. They recognized the person who stepped out of the vehicle as the same guest.

A separate commenter described working at an exclusive resort restaurant. They said a young child without a diaper defecated on the outdoor dining patio during dinner. The commenter said the family did not clean the mess until a manager asked the parents to do so. “The manager brought a stack of cloth napkins for the deed,” they wrote. The parents used the napkins, then handed the soiled napkin back to the manager.

One commenter described visiting — rather than working at — the Redmond, Washington mansion of an older friend's sister, offering a guest's perspective on wealthy household habits.

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The commenter said dog feces sat in the den without anyone acknowledging or removing it. “I was confused,” they wrote.

They later attended a birthday party for a nearby resident, describing partygoers in their 50s and 60s listening to a 1980s cover band amid heavy alcohol use. The commenter called the event “a wild f-cking mess.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the incidents, identities, professional backgrounds, or businesses described in the comments. The details above reflect accounts posted by individual users on r/AskReddit.