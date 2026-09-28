People Were Asked What They Would Do If a Billionaire Offered Them $6 Million to Stop Dating Their Child — the Top Answer Was Simply ‘Ask for 10’

A post on r/AskReddit posed a question: What would one do if they were dating a billionaire's daughter or son and the father offered 6 million to them to leave their child alone? The responses were straight up hilarious because such a circumstance would rarely ever arise in real life.

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At the time of publication, the post already had 3,200 upvotes and over 1,000 comments. "Ask for 10 [million]," the top comment read, drawing 12,000 upvotes of its own. But below that answer, came some more interesting and hilariously manipulative suggestions.

One commenter suggested that if offered $6 million to leave a partner, the recipient should show the partner the offer to reveal how the father was behaving. After that, the couple can think about "milking the dad for more money" and then leave him dry and also run away with the partner, aka his beloved child.

Another suggestion said that with that amount of money one could "hire a hitman." And that would leave "mutually assured destruction" as the only conclusion. "[The father] can afford more hitmen, though," countered a third.

On the other hand, a commenter said that this was nothing but "a test." With this, they shared a story about how their dad did the same thing with a young man who was dating their sister back in the day.

The father apparently offered a couple hundred or more dollars to the young man so that he would leave his daughter alone and she could continue going to college and avoid having her life derailed. "The kid took the money and my sister called my dad an hour later in tears that she had been broken up with," the commenter wrote.

Turns out the father in the scenario, to this day, believes that he did the right thing.

In another account, a person said that they used to work with somebody with very low intelligence, but he did a great thing in his life, which was to marry the daughter of a billionaire. The commenter said that he had initially told this friend not to catch feelings for such a high-profile person's daughter, but he did so anyway. In time, though, he ended up cheating on this woman, and they got a divorce.

The best part of this divorce was, as the poster recalled, seeing an "alimony check sitting on his desk" for $25,000. The poster added that apparently he was getting paid this money every month for the rest of his life. To that, however, many people said that this man shouldn't need to work anywhere for the rest of his life and could afford to retire. Another said they found it questionable that the billionaire father "did not spring for a prenup."

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Others, meanwhile, were not as confused about making what they believed was the right decision. "Enjoy my 6 million dollars," wrote one and got above 300 upvotes. Another said that if "a billionaire doesn't want you around, you are not going to be around, one way or another."

And that would definitely be a practical way to look at the situation, according to most of the people on the thread.