Screen-Related Dry Eye, Anxiety, IBS, and Early Colorectal Cancer — Doctors Say These Conditions Are Showing Up More in Gen Z Patients

A question on Reddit's r/AskReddit about health conditions that doctors and nurses are now seeing more frequently among Gen Z and younger patients has led to thousands of replies. Commenters have taken the chance to mention everything from dry eyes and anxiety to gastrointestinal problems and early-onset colorectal cancer.

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The post was aimed at medical professionals who had been in practice for many years and discussed the conditions they thought were becoming more common in Gen Z compared to earlier generations. At the time of publication, the post had already attracted over 3,300 upvotes.

One commenter said a relative who worked as a cornea specialist had noticed an increase in dry-eye cases among younger patients — though the commenter's identity and their relative's credentials could not be verified. The American Academy of Ophthalmology notes that prolonged screen use can lead to dry eyes because people tend to blink less when focused on a screen. The symptoms may include dryness, blurred vision, tearing, and headaches.

Mental health and digestive issues also came up many times. One commenter said that anxiety disorders and irritable bowel syndrome were especially common among Gen Z patients, while another group of people talked about autoimmune and skin conditions.

There is ample evidence to show that mental health issues among adolescents in the United States are a major concern. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2023, 40 per cent of high school students experienced persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and 20 per cent seriously considered suicide.

But is Gen Z suffering from particular physical illnesses at a higher rate? Or is awareness and better diagnostic techniques influencing how often conditions are identified? A commenter, for example, made that exact point by saying that some illnesses might have existed in earlier generations but were less likely to be diagnosed or treated.

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Colorectal cancer also came up repeatedly in the discussion. People who said that they worked in oncology and gastrointestinal medicine were, more often than not, the ones making those comments.

While most of the points could not be backed up by national data, the rise in colorectal cancer among younger Americans is supported. The National Cancer Institute states that colorectal cancer rates have been going up among younger age groups even though they have decreased in older adults.

Between 2012 and 2021, the incidence of colorectal cancer among people aged 15 to 39 rose by an average of 3.8 percent each year, according to the National Cancer Institute.