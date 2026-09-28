Woman Says She’ll Never Date Again After Paying $100 for a Meal She Didn’t Want: ‘I Don’t Trust Anybody’

A TikTok creator says one date left her questioning whether she wanted to date at all after she offered to pay for dinner and ended up with a $100 bill for food she says she never wanted.

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TikTok user @trinity.blair, who goes by Trinity, shared the story in a video that has received 992,000 views and 188 comments. She begins by explaining that she and the man she was dating were both broke college students at the time.

According to Trinity, the date initially suggested that they order Wingstop at his house because it was all he could afford. She says she understood their financial situation but wanted to go somewhere instead.

“So, I go on a date with this man. I get to his house and he tells me, ‘Yeah, we should probably just order Wingstop in because that’s all I can afford right now.’ And I’m like, no. I did not come all this way for us to order Wingstop to your house. Not what we’re doing. Me, I’m very understanding of being broke, okay? We’re college students. I get it. So I’m like, ‘It’s fine. I’ll pay. Let’s go somewhere. I’ll pay. It’s fine,’” she says.

The two eventually decided to get Mexican food and went to Papacito’s, a restaurant Trinity says she had never tried before.

At first, she says she was excited about the restaurant and already knew what she wanted to order.

“We walk into this place, and it’s like kind of like authentic Mexican cuisine, low-key. I wasn’t expecting it to be so like spazzy, which is fine. And I’m looking through the menu, you know? I’m like, oh, great, we’re at Papacito’s. This place is really nice. I would have picked Chewy’s, but this is fine, whatever. And I’m like, oh, I just really want a burrito,” she recalls.

That plan changed when her date told her she should get fajitas instead. Trinity says she intended to stick with the burrito, but before she could place her order, her date ordered fajitas for the two of them to share, including a full pound of chicken.

“Mind you this guy is like tall and scrawny he does not eat and I’m petite, I’m not gonna eat a pound of chicken either,” she says.

According to Trinity, the situation became even more frustrating once the food arrived. Because she had not wanted the fajitas in the first place, she says she barely ate.

“So after he orders for me we wait, we get the food, and I don’t eat any of it because I didn’t want the fajitas, I wanted a burrito. So I made myself a mini taco and I ate like a quarter of it,” she says.

Trinity Says the $100 Bill Was the Final Straw

Trinity had offered to pay for the date, but she says she did not expect the meal to cost $100. The fajitas alone, according to her account, were $80. Despite barely eating the meal, she says she paid the bill and left a tip. Looking back, Trinity says she recognizes that she could have been more direct about what she wanted.

“I could have spoken up for myself and been like, ‘No, I don’t want the fajitas, I want the burrito.’ Instead, I just sat back and was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, let’s get the fajitas. I don’t know. It’s weird being a woman in this day and age. Anyways, I will never go on a date again, period. I don’t trust anybody. That’s all,” she says at the end of the video.

The comments reflected different reactions to Trinity’s story. Some users questioned why she turned down the original Wingstop suggestion, while others focused on her claim that her date ordered food she did not want despite knowing she was paying.

“You was being greedy should have taken wingstop😭,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter criticized the decision to order the more expensive meal while Trinity was covering the bill.

“The audacity of knowing you’re paying and getting the most expensive thing. I would have got up and left, this ain’t a day it’s highway robbery,” they wrote.

“So basically he orders for u and your paying but he doesn’t even care that u ain’t want that,” another user wrote.

Trinity’s story ultimately sparked a broader discussion in the comments about communication on dates, paying for meals and whether someone should speak up when their date orders something they do not want.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the video, which are based solely on @trinity.blair’s account of her dating experience.