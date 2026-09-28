‘I Can See the Joy in His Eyes’: A Dog’s Reunion With the Cow That Raised Him After Being Separated Is Going Viral

A video showing a dog tracking down the cow that raised him after she was sold to another farm has drawn widespread attention online after being shared on Reddit.

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The Instagram user wrote in the caption that Ruki lost his mother as a young puppy, and two cows living in the same home took over his care, with one developing a particularly close bond with him.

The two reportedly spent roughly two years eating, sleeping, and staying close, according to the Instagram account's caption.

The cow was eventually sold after the owner faced financial difficulties, according to the account. Following the sale, Ruki reportedly howled, stopped eating, and searched for the cow before following her scent to the farm where she had been taken. The video shows the dog whimpering as the cow is first led away. After witnessing how upset the dog had become, the farmer who purchased the cow agreed to bring her back to her original home.

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Their reunion was filmed and shows Ruki wagging his tail as the cow licked him, as the owner and others cheered for the two of them. According to the account's caption, the two have remained close since being reunited, continuing to spend much of their time near each other as before.

One commenter offered an explanation for the story's origin, writing, "This story is from S. Korea. Dog is a delicacy there. Even though now it has reduced a bit due to the effort of animal rescues and dog lovers, it is still prevalent in many villages there."

Another focused on the emotional toll the separation took on the dog. They wrote, "I'd be depressed too if the owners hadn't bought him back."

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One Redditor questioned whether the owner should have considered other farm animals' emotional bonds as well. They wrote, "The beef people eat also may have been some cow's friend and that cow maybe in depression. What are we gonna do about it?"

Another expressed appreciation for the story itself and thanked the original poster for sharing it. They wrote, "Wow man, I can see the joy in dog's eyes. Amazing story, thanks OP."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the country where it took place, the identities of those involved, or the specific circumstances of the cow's sale and return. The details above reflect the account shared by Instagram user wildb.itz.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, the country where it took place, the identities of those involved, or the commenter's claim that the story originated in South Korea.