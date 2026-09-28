TikTok creator @catstoriesss shared a story about the moment she says her ex-boyfriend left her for his ex-girlfriend—and the revenge plan she came up with afterward. The video, which had amassed 8.7 million views and more than 2,400 comments as of publication, sparked a wide range of reactions from viewers.

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The creator, who goes by Cat on TikTok, said she discovered six months before posting the video that her boyfriend had left her and gotten back together with his ex. According to Cat, the breakup came as a shock because her boyfriend had repeatedly spoken negatively about his ex throughout their relationship.

Cat said the experience taught her a lesson about the way people talk about their former partners. She argued that if someone constantly expresses hatred, disgust, or contempt toward an ex, it may not necessarily mean they have moved on.

“Indifference is the opposite of love. Hate is not. So if he's talking about his ex filled with hate . . . there's something fishy,” she said.

Cat Says Her Ex Disappeared Before She Discovered He Was Back With His Ex

Cat said her ex had previously complained to her about how abusive he claimed his former girlfriend had been during their relationship. Then, according to Cat, she woke up one day to discover that he had blocked her on his social media accounts.

She said he gave her no explanation or closure before disappearing from her life. Cat eventually says she discovered that he had gotten back together with his ex after creating another account and accessing his Instagram profile.

Cat said she was devastated by the way the breakup happened, particularly because she had believed everything her ex had told her about his former girlfriend. She also discussed experiencing a very low period following the breakup and said she had thoughts of suicide. Her comments about that period were part of her broader discussion about how deeply the breakup affected her.

For the following six months, Cat said she did not contact her ex because she believed giving herself space was the best way to process the breakup. However, she said she expected him to eventually contact her again. During that time, Cat says she began thinking about how she could make him feel guilty for the way he had ended their relationship.

According to Cat, she eventually came up with an extreme idea: pretending that she had died.

The story prompted a variety of reactions from viewers, with some agreeing with Cat's theory that intense hatred toward an ex can sometimes indicate unresolved feelings. One commenter wrote, "This is totally true!!! If he talks bad about his ex then he still cares !!!!"

Another commenter advised Cat against taking revenge against her ex. They wrote, "Girl just move on. Never revenge or make him feel guilty. Just leave and live your life as best you could and this is the real winner."

A separate commenter explained that her ex did the same thing to her. She wrote, "You are so strong! He did me the same, he was almost married and I didn't know. I haven't healed even now after a year. . . I made another insta account and that's how I found out 'cause he blocked me everywhere."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video, which are based solely on @catstoriesss’ account of her breakup, her ex-boyfriend’s relationship with his former girlfriend, and what she says happened afterward.